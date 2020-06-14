LABUDA[mdash] Martha Ann, 83, of Lower Yoder, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 at home. Friends received from 2-4 and 5-7 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, WESTMONT CHAPEL, 1622 Menoher Blvd. She was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where Fune…