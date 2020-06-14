It has been a long time coming.
Area salons and barbershops have reopened, welcoming clients who have had to wait months for that much-needed cut or color.
But with coronavirus concerns lingering, safety procedures have been put in place.
Makin’ Waves Hair Salon, 1513 Scalp Ave., Richland Township, reopened June 5 after closing its doors on March 16.
“It was horrible, so it feels fabulous to be open again,” said Kathy Glattke, owner of the salon.
“We lost basically an entire quarter of the year in a year where we were actually up 12% before we closed.”
She said there are 18 people on staff – some eager to return to work and others apprehensive, wanting to make sure it was safe.
“There was so much planning, but it does feel good for us to open,” Glattke said.
Strict policy
She said the salon has always had strict cleaning and sanitation practices in place, but has upped that even further to ensure safety for staff and clients.
“Every single stylist station has alcohol, wipes and Barbicide, all kinds of sterilization,” Glattke said.
“We have disposable aprons for the girls to wear so they don’t have to worry about their own.”
Stylists were recertified in COVID-19 Barbicide training, meaning they received instruction on and understanding of proper sanitation and disinfecting practices and procedures consistent with industry standards.
Employees are wearing masks at all times.
For those coming to the salon, masks must be worn the duration of the appointment.
“If you have a medical problem and can’t wear a mask, you will have to wait until the county goes to clear,” Glattke said.
In addition, when clients come in, they have their temperatures taken and are required to fill out health-related questionnaires.
“We’re just trying to keep everyone safe, because we can’t be 6 feet away from you,” Glattke said.
Per state guidelines for the beauty industry, salons can only operate at 50% occupancy and walk-ins are not permitted.
“My advice is to be patient and understanding because we certainly want your business,” Glattke said.
“We are booked through the first of July. If there are cancellations, we will call and get you in.”
‘Very stressful’
Styles by Brittany, 1344 Berlin Plank Road, Somerset, was able to reopen June 5 after the shop closed on March 19.
“It was very stressful because we had full schedules for March and April, so all those people we had to cancel and we couldn’t give them a date for rescheduling,” said Brittany Ickes, salon owner.
“On the flip side, it was nice to have the time to come in and fix things and do paint touch-ups.”
With the salon working at 50% capacity, stylists are limited and working specific days with split scheduling.
“We are only allowed to have one client per stylist,” Ickes said.
“We’ve scheduled 15 minutes in between each client for stylists to disinfect and clean, and our parking lot is now our waiting room.”
Masks not mandatory
Wearing a mask is not mandatory and is up to staff and the clients if they want to wear them.
“I did get some paper tape, so if someone wants to wear their mask, we can take the strings off the ears and we can tape it to the side of their cheeks,” Ickes said.
She said the salon is booked through the second week of July.
“Be patient with us,” Ickes said.
“We are trying to do our best and get everyone in and get their needs met.”
She added that they are excited to be able to welcome back clients.
“All of our clients have been very supportive and they’re happy to see us and we’re happy to see them,” Ickes.
“We’ve got some great conversations going on and it’s nice. I just wish things were back to normal.”
Oasis Styling Salon LLC, 7452 Admiral Peary Highway, Cresson, reopened its doors June 5 after closing on March 14.
“It has been hard because the bills kept coming in and helping the girls to navigate unemployment,” said Gina Smithbower, owner of the salon.
“It was challenging for me to keep them upbeat because we didn’t know when you’d be able to go back to work or what it would look like.”
At this time, the salon isn’t taking any walk-ins and can only have 50% occupancy.
“We’re stressing that we don’t want people in the waiting room, so the girls can’t overbook themselves and they are giving themselves enough time to get clients in and out,” Smithbower said.
Sanitation happens first thing in the morning, in between clients and at the end of the day.
“Everything is being cleaned and cleaned again,” Smithbower said.
“We also have sanitation stations.”
Staff is wearing masks, but it’s up to the individuals if they want to use them.
Following guidelines
“We’re trying to do what’s recommended while considering the comfort level of the client,” Smithbower said.
She said the salon is booked through early July and has hired a new stylist to help with the load.
“The girls are working extra hours and very long days to get people in,” Smithbower said.
“We’re asking for a little patience here. We are getting people in. With the added person, I think we are ahead of the game.”
She added that stylists are ecstatic to be back at work.
“They say it’s the best feeling in the world,” Smithbower said.
“It’s not just a job for them, they truly love what they do. We just love being around our clients.”
Niccola’s Hair Salon, 434 Belmont St., Geistown Borough, reopened June 5 after having to close on March 14.
“I’ve been swamped, but I’m so excited,” said Niccola Henry, salon owner.
“I love to work with people and my clients because they are like my family.”
She said she has no more than two people in the salon at one time.
“I’ve moved chairs farther apart for safety and to make everyone feel more comfortable,” Henry said.
Clients are asked to wear masks during appointments.
In addition, disinfecting efforts have increased throughout the salon.
“I sanitize chairs and sinks and everywhere clients go to make sure it’s clean,” Henry said.
“I also have new capes. Everything I’m using is new.”
She said she is working to reschedule appointments from March, April and May and is in the salon from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
“I’m trying to get everyone in,” Henry said.
“When I call them, they are so excited just to get their hair done and colored, so they’re willing to work with me,” Henry said.
“I never knew I had so many people who loved me because they’re so happy to hear from me.”
New clippers
Shear Magic, 225 Market St., downtown Johnstown, reopened Tuesday after being closed since March 6.
“I’m excited and couldn’t wait,” said Calvin Berkins, owner of the barbershop.
“I bought myself a new set of gold clippers just because and I’m ready to show them off.”
He said the shop was predominantly walk-ins, but now is by appointment only.
“I’m running at 50% capacity and I feel like I’ve turned into a receptionist trying to schedule all these appointments,” Berkins said.
“We have to wait for things to calm down and you just have to wait your turn.”
Those coming in need to wear masks.
“When my client gets in the chair, they don’t have to wear it,” Berkins said.
The shop can have eight people at a time.
“We are cleaning the clippers and the chairs as we go along after each client,” Berkins said.
He said open spots are filling up quickly but appointments are being accepted.
“We will try our best to accommodate you and get you in,” Berkins said.
“If somebody cancels, I might accept one or two walk-ins.”
‘I love my job’
On Tuesday, Greg Malec Barber and Styling, 123 Strayer St. in the West End section of Johnstown, reopened for business after being closed since March 14.
“It’s great to be back,” said Greg Malec, show owner.
“I love my job.”
“I’ve been doing this for a living for 37 years now. I’ve been looking forward to this.”
He said for now, the barbershop is by appointment only.
“I don’t want to have any more than three people in the shop at one time and I can spread them out,” Malec said.
“I’m rotating chairs and sterilizing them in between appointments.”
Malec said he will be wearing a mask and a sign on the front
door tells clients that masks are required.
“The only problem is a beard trim, but I don’t want to refuse doing it,” he said.
Malec said he is hearing from clients that they are desperate for cuts and he has been steadily booking appointments.
“It’s going to be busy, but I’m excited,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.