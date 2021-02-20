Ashley Krinjeck has been appointed Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s new director of student financial services.
She is charged with implementing and ensuring compliance of financial aid policies and procedures with institutional, federal, state and accreditation regulations.
She also will oversee the accurate and timely disbursement of student financial aid while assisting with scholarship disbursements to eligible Penn Highlands students.
In her 10 years of experience, Krinjeck was most recently bursar at St. Francis University, and also held the position of accounts receivable specialist.
She received a bachelor’s degree in management and management information systems from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
