Timothy Hopkins has been hired as an outside sales engineer at Para-Coat Technologies of Johnstown, which is an engineered coatings provider to the military, medical, automotive and aerospace industries.
Hopkins, of Pointe Park, Michigan, received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in business administration in industrial
marketing from Penn State University.
He is a chemical sales and marketing professional with market development and sales experience in the specialty biobased and petrobased polymer intermediates.
Hopkins looks forward to helping PCT grow its parylene conformal coating business, selling to a broad range of applications in the electronics and molded elastomer parts industries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.