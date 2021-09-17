JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A love of home and history is captured in this exhibition.
“Paces for Prayer,” a collection of works by Franklin Borough native Barbara Strank Zivkovich, is on display through mid-October at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, in downtown Johnstown.
The late artist was a prolific watercolorist whose works are frequently identified with freely drawn forms, random colors and a unique juxtaposition of neighborhoods.
“Her work is really iconic and speaks to Johnstown, to the people whom she grew up with, the people she went to church with and sang with, all of her artist friends,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery.
“Everything that she saw, she had to express herself in color. It was typical of her to carry a chair along with her paint kit, plop down on a hillside or on a street and paint with abandon.”
The exhibit features 15 pieces predominantly focused on Johnstown churches.
“We chose churches because we thought after COVID maybe people would relate more to churches as places they go to express gratitudes and hopes,” Pawlowski said.
“You can see many places of worship in the collection, but also places one would deem unpaintable.”
A portfolio of Zivkovich’s other works, such as those depicting Johnstown neighborhoods and the coal and steel industries, also are featured in the exhibit.
“She is very free and open and transparent,” Pawlowski said.
“You get that impression in her work. I think by design, some of them are less clarified than others. I think she wanted you to put yourself into it and flush out the rest of the painting.”
One of 11 children, Zivkovich had an interest in the arts that began at an early age.
She studied at Hofstra College and the Art League of New York City.
Zivkovich’s work is highly regarded by artists and curators and has been shown at the National Academy of Design in New York City, the Metropolitan Gallery, Women Artists of America, Westmoreland Museum of Art, Community Arts Center of Cambria County and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
She was an active member of the Allied Artists of Johnstown, the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Artists Professional League and the Pennsylvania Society of Watercolor Painters.
Zivkovich was nominated for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts in 1981, was honored by YWCA Greater Johnstown’s Tribute to Women in 1992 and was inducted posthumously into Bottle Works’ Artists’ Hall of Fame in 2007.
“The quality in her work is really exquisite, and anyone who is an artist is in awe of her work,” Pawlowski said.
Mike Strank, Zivkovich’s nephew, said it’s great to see her work on display and is meaningful to the family.
“It has been 26 years since she passed away, so it’s nice to bring her name back out and to be able to show people just how good she was,” he said.
“She was a prolific painter and everything she painted was off a drawing that she’d do first.”
Pawlowski said she’s delighted that Zivkovich’s exhibited work captured churches.
“I love that she shows everything around the churches so closely, because normally when you see a church, you see parking lots and sidewalks, but she has it all juxtapositioned and she has it so integrated with the neighborhoods,” she said.
“I think people will say they know that church, even if they don’t know the names.”
Many of the pieces are available for purchase following the exhibition.
“It’ll be a wonderful surprise for a lot of people that some of her work is still available because they are collectors’ items,” Pawlowski said.
“These really are priceless, so this is an opportunity not only to have a piece of hers in your collection or to add to it, but maybe to give as a gift.”
To celebrate the exhibit, an opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
“I think a lot of people are going to come who knew her or knew of her work or have her work, so I think it will be an interesting conversation with folks,” Pawlowski said.
Light refreshments will be served.
The event is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
For more information, visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
