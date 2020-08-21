The Cambria-Somerset Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program will be held Aug. 29 at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
This scholarship program will recognize and celebrate the talents of area young women.
Originally planned for April, the event was rescheduled due to COVD-19 concerns and will not have audience members.
This year, 28 high school seniors – 14 from Cambria County and 14 from Somerset County – will compete for scholarship money.
When selecting the program’s winners, the contestants are judged on interviews, performing arts, aerobic fitness and presence and presentation.
The winner from each county will receive a $6,000 scholarship as well as offers from local colleges and universities.
The first runners-up from each county will receive $4,000. Second runners-up will get $2,000.
The program will be recorded and shown for family and friends at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Silver Drive-In, 1664 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Winners will be announced after the drive-in presentation.
“Through the program, they learn interview skills, they learn how to put themselves out in the public eye and get the opportunity to compete for scholarship money while making friends from other schools,” said Kristina Marinkovich, program chairwoman.
“Judges are looking for a well-rounded young lady who excels academically, who gives back to her community, is physically active and really someone who can carry on a good conversation.”
Since the beginning of this year’s program, organizers have worked with the young women to keep them engaged and prepared for the program.
On a weekly basis, participants have been interacting with guest speakers through Zoom.
“They’ve been afforded the opportunity to Zoom with people such as Miss America (Camille Schrier), skin-care specialists, small business owners, mental-health professionals and professional athletes,” Marinkovich said.
“They’ve really been staying in tune with each other and have been exposed to this great network of women, some who have gone through the program and have become successful leaders.”
She said the additional time also is allowing girls to perfect their interviewing skills.
“They’ve been able to do three or four mock interviews this year,” Marinkovich said.
“In year’s past, they’ve only had to do one or two. These are skills they can use for the rest of their lives, so the program is preparing them to move forward.”
Victoria Delich, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, said when she was younger, she would attend the OYW program with her mom or aunt and knew it was something she’d like to experience.
“A lot of girls and friends from my school have participated in it and told me what a great opportunity it was, so it made me even more interested in the program and I wanted to apply,” she said.
Delich said although the program has changed due to safety restrictions, she has been enjoying the time with the other girls.
“It’s different but it has made us bond a lot more,” she said.
“It’s crazy that it’s August and we’re still doing this, but it has been a wonderful, positive experience either way.
“I’m so happy with everything and how it has been turning out.”
Her goal is to not let the changes affect her performance.
“We have all been working hard, so I just hope I do my best,” Delich said.
For her talent, Delich plans to sing “On My Own” from “Les Miserables.”
Conemaugh Township Area High School senior Grace Thomas said it was a presentation from last year’s OYW runner-up winner from Somerset County that piqued her interest in the program.
“Everything she said was amazing and it got me interested, so I started to learn more about it and really wanted to do it,” she said.
Thomas said being a part of the program has been one of the few positives during the pandemic.
“I feel that we got more out of this than other contestants,” she said.
“We got to meet with different people through Zoom and it was really about networking. We also did interview workshops and a couple mock interviews, which were really helpful, so it has been great.”
Thomas said she wouldn’t change the experience.
“My goal is to present to the judges the best version of myself,” she said.
“I want to be confident and really express who I am as an outstanding young woman from Somerset County and represent Conemaugh Township as best as I can.”
Thomas plans to sing “Much More” from “The Fantasticks” as her talent.
Marinkovich said the young women are upbeat despite the challenges the pandemic poses and are looking forward to the competition.
“It’s very important that the girls get that scholarship money that they worked so hard to earn, not only that, but really to just make those bonds and connections with their classmates and with people we’ve exposed them to throughout this program,” she said.
“If we didn’t go forward with this program, the girls ultimately would have missed out.”
The following are the Cambria County contestants:
• Colette Costlow, Penn Cambria High School
• Lakyn Costlow, Richland High School
• Victoria Delich, Bishop McCort Catholic High School
• Elizabeth Dobbins, Forest Hills High School
• Meghana Gella, Westmont Hilltop High School
• Gabriella Gibson, Central Cambria High School
• Mariah Huss, Richland High School
• Mia Jordan, Greater Johnstown High School
• Jayden Leckey, Bishop McCort Catholic High School
• Rylee Morgan, Richland High School
• Clarissa Pearce, Westmont Hilltop High School
• Reagan Phillips, Bishop McCort Catholic High School
• Emma Richards, Richland High School
• Kallie Williams, Westmont Hilltop High School
The following are Somerset County contestants:
• Jessi Altiero, Rockwood Area High School
• McKenzie Baer, Shade Central-City High School
• Hannah Brehm, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Sienna Chippie, Windber Area High School
• Stephaney Emert, North Star High School
• Abbigail Hair, Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School
• Rhegan Henry, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Laura Hileman, North Star High School
• Katherine Landis, Berlin Brothersvalley High School
• Madison Showalter, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Morgan Showalter, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Isabella Stroscio, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Grace Thomas, Conemaugh Township Area High School
• Rebecca Wright, Windber Area High School
For more information, visit www.cambriasomersetoyw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.