For Rick Pavic, it’s the twists and turns of storytelling that keeps him coming back to The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story.”
The Ferndale Borough resident is a regular contributor to the feature, having had his chapters chosen a few times over the past couple of years.
“I kind of write the story from day one and have all five chapters in my mind,” Pavic said. “By the time we get to the end, it’s never the same story.
“I like what people create and you just have to roll with the punches.”
He said being chosen as the winner for the fourth time is as exciting as the first.
“It’s a fun thing,” Pavic said.
“It is an honor to be chosen for a chapter once again.”
When approaching Chapter 4, he said he reread the story and started formulating where he wanted to take the story.
“Sometimes what I come up with works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Pavic said.
“I didn’t put in for Chapter 3 because for me, the story wasn’t flowing and I didn’t feel that there was anything I could add at that point. I knew there would be other people who would step up and bring it back on track for me.”
He said with only two chapters left, he wanted to start to wrap up the story.
“The couple and Ben have to meet, and timewise, we’re sitting in the North Pole and the elf has delivered the note, so everything is flowing, but now we need to make a turn and bring it home,” Pavic said.
“What I’m going for is ‘The Polar Express’ type of an ending, so did he really go through this or was he dreaming it. What should happen and I think what will happen is Ben will somehow get with the Brownstones.”
He said he’s intrigued to see how the last author concludes the story.
“The story is kind of pigeonholed now and it’s going down a specific pathway, and if they stay on my mentality and are able to wrap it up, this is going to be like a Lifetime holiday movie,” Pavic said.
“I hope the writer of Chapter 5 can put a really good cap on this story.”
He said even though he’s never met the other “Your Story” authors, he feels a camaraderie with them through the writing.
“There’s only five of us getting chosen for this and you feel like you’re in this really cool group and almost get on the same wavelength,” Pavic said.
“People love to create and ‘Your Story’ creates this cool atmosphere. It’s a good outlet for writers.”
Pavic said writing has been a hobby of his for many years, and he enjoys exploring different genres.
“I like to do things that have a little mystery to it and I also like stuff that has crazy twists and turns,” he said.
“And I still have a thing in my heart for children’s stories.”
Pavic is working on a murder-mystery trilogy based on the region that he hopes to have published.
“That is about 70% complete,” he said. “In my laptop, I have about six projects opened up, including a children’s book on a racehorse that’s almost done.”
In addition, Pavic has completed a book of short stories.
