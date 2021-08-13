PORTAGE – This summer event might look different this year, but the fun will still be there.
Portage Area Summerfest’s Fundfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crichton McCormick Park, 100 Monument Way.
Duaine Detrick, director of marketing and communications for the Portage Area Summerfest committee, said because of a lack of funding, resources and related issues to organize, produce and present the annual three-day festival, the committee decided to have a one-day Fundfest.
“This is sort of a mini-Summerfest,” he said.
“The hope is to raise enough funds to bring the three-day festival back in 2022 with entertainment, vendors, activities and sponsors that have made the Portage Area Summerfest one of the premier events in the region.
“We have been getting a lot of support from businesses and community members who are saying they’d rather have us do something rather than nothing.”
Fundfest will feature an antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, music, food and craft vendors, a basket raffle, games and children’s activities.
“We want to make this as good as we can with as many family-oriented activities for everybody,” Detrick said.
East Hills Kiwanis Club will host the annual antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $5 registration fee to enter a vehicle, with proceeds benefiting the regional Kiwanis Club community projects.
The first 125 registered vehicles will receive dash plaques.
“The car show is a huge hit,” Detrick said.
“It brings a lot of people in to display their vehicles, and people who attend the event enjoy walking around looking at them and talking to the owners of the cars.”
Depending on the weather, there can be as many as 175 to 300 vehicles.
“For us to get around 200 cars is very normal, and we attract vehicles from a large geographic area,” Detrick said.
“It’s a beautiful park, and the car folks love to come out.”
Musical entertainment will feature U.B. the DJ at 10 a.m.; Jim Hale, 12:30 p.m.; Ryan Krinjeck, 2 p.m.; Rick Thompson, 3:30 p.m.; and Jim Koban, 5 p.m.
“These are Portage-area musicians who will perform, which gives it a unique twist,” Detrick said.
“Each will do about an hour set of music from cover songs to originals.”
A variety of food vendors will be on hand, serving festival-type cuisine including barbecue, pizza, ham potpie and kettle corn.
“There’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds,” Detrick said.
“We have new and returning vendors.”
A craft vendor area will feature 25 to 30 booths selling handmade items.
A children’s activities area will also be featured.
“Once again, the Home Depot Kids’ Workshop will provide model kits for the children to build and take home for free,” Detrick said.
“This is a huge hit with kids.”
A highlight of the event will be a raffle that will feature more than 125 baskets and gift cards.
“This is the first time we are doing this at the park,” Detrick said.
“There also are very special prizes to take a chance on winning, including a Steelers jersey signed by linebacker T.J. Watt.”
Winners will be drawn at 4:30 p.m.
In addition, there will be bingo, 50/50 drawings and pull-tab tickets.
In conjunction with Fundfest, the Summerfest golf outing will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Maple Crest Golf Course, 350 Golf Course Road.
There will be refreshments, prizes and a dinner.
Cost is $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 814-341-5089.
“We hope that people will come out and support this with the idea that this is going to help benefit us to bring Portage Area Summerfest back next year with all of the activities,” Detrick said.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.
Admission and parking are free. Pets are not permitted in the park.
For more information, visit www.portageareasummerfest.com or Portage Area Summerfest on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.