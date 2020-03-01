Curtains will rise and theater lights will spotlight area student actors and actresses as they present musicals and plays on high school stages.
Schools not included in the list have already presented productions, have not scheduled performances or did not respond with information.
Bedford
“Bye Bye Birdie”
Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted into the Army, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful, high-energy score and a hilarious script, “Bye Bye Birdie” continues to delight audiences after nearly 60 years.
“ ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ is such a great show. We’ve been having so much fun rehearsing, and we can’t wait to share it with an audience. There are so many great songs. You’ll be sure to be humming on your way out.”
– Caroline Leap, director
Berlin Brothersvalley
“Into the Woods”
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.
“ ‘Into The Woods’ is a show about stories, sacrifice and characters we see in a new light. This incredible show tears up the things we were told as children and confronts us with the harsh truths about growing up and the loss of innocence we all must face. This is one huge aspect of the show that pairs perfectly with high school performers. They are mature enough to investigate the characters, their narrative and purpose throughout the show, but not far enough removed from childhood that those stories and characters are but a distant memory. I am so proud of our young performers and the diligence they have shown in learning a complex score. In addition to the growth as actors and musicians, our cast has shown, our production team is also excited to display new technical additions to our stage. We hope you will join us as the stories unfold in new ways – integrating story, music, words, performance and production to create something indivisible.”
– Katie Spiri, director
Bishop Carroll
“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”
The story concerns young, ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch, who with the help of the book “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” rises from window washer to chairman of the board of the World Wide Wicket Co. With a little love and a lot of humor, this show will keep its audiences in stitches.
“We have been having such a blast putting this show together. The comedic timing and the relationships between characters can be tricky to accomplish, but our students are known for putting their best foot forward to accept a challenge. You won’t be disappointed.”
– Gabbi Lechak, director
Bishop McCort
“Grease”
It’s 1959, and Rydell High School’s senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school “Burger Palace Boys” are stealing hubcaps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking “Pink Ladies” are looking hot in bobby socks and pedal pushers. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town Sandy Dumbrowski. They had a secret romance in the summer, but now back in the context of school, peer-pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated. Can Danny maintain his cool dude status and still make Sandy his girl? The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as “Greased Lightning,” “We Go Together” and “Mooning.”
“We have a large cast of extremely talented actors, singers and dancers who constantly strive for perfection in rehearsals. Many students are seasoned members of the Drama Club, but this year, we welcomed many new voices and dancers. Watching a group of 13 boys sing and dance to ‘Greased Lightning’ is particularly fun and brings cheers among the cast as they rehearse. In addition, a car is being constructed to add to the excitement.”
– Jean Arcurio, director
Blacklick Valley
“Krazy Kamp”
“Krazy Kamp” is a musical comedy about two summer camps – Camp Pocahontas and Camp John Smith – that are faced with a potential closing, invading circus acts, gangsters and teenage mayhem and foolishness. Camp John Smith leader Adam Apple must convince the girls of Camp Pocahontas, led by Eve Hunnicut, that the girls must allow the boys to come to Camp Pocahontas until the boys’ camp is inhabitable again. The catch, no one is to know the boys are staying, including the camp’s owner, Mrs. Thistlemist. Naturally, keeping things simple isn’t in the cards. Enter a parade of hilarious characters – the “gentlemen” of John Smith; Eliza Crumb, from the carnival, with an associate, Cleopatra Nile, who is never without her snakes; Clams Marinara, the notorious gangster; his flashily dressed sidekick Dixie, who carries a pistol in a violin case; and the Mo Sisters, three women making a celebrity visit to Camp Pocahontas.
“Our focus this year has been the fundamentals of theater and fun. I chose this show to allow the students freedom in creating their characters without the stigma of well-known stage names to color their performances. It has been a great season. We’ve laughed, learned and grown a great deal. Now, we look forward to sharing that with the public.”
– Jessica Strazisar, director
Cambria Heights
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”
The French Riviera, with its glamour, sophisticated nightlife and fair share of elite, is the perfect place for a con artist – or two. Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living talking wealthy women out of their money. Freddy Benson swindles the women by eliciting their sympathy for his ailing family members. But the French Riviera isn’t big enough for Lawrence and Freddy to work their tricks, and the two strike a deal – the first man to dupe heiress Christine Colgate into giving him $50,000 can stay and continue to cause mischief on the Mediterranean coastline; the other must pack his bags and go home. Hijinks and hilarity ensue as the two attempt to out-con the other, with each trick becoming more and more elaborate than the last.
“ ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ is an upbeat and entertaining show. The students have put so much effort into the performance as we have been rehearsing and building around renovations. We are excited to perform in the renovated space and thankful for the ability to share our talents and entertain our community.”
– Chelsea Crandall, director
Chestnut Ridge
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs.
“We are so excited to bring this iconic story to the stage in our community. We hope that our patrons enjoy the show as much as we have while preparing it to hit the stage. We are grateful for the opportunity to share such a beloved story with our audience. We are also very proud to have Isaac Sims, once again, as our student set and props designer. Isaac has a great vision for our show and it is exciting to watch him bring it to life.”
– Lauren Zeznanski, director
Conemaugh Township
“Guys and Dolls”
The story of “Guys and Dolls” is about big city gamblers making a bet on love and their souls. Sky Masterson bets Nathan Detroit that he can make any girl date him. Nathan picks Sarah Brown as the girl. Sarah is the sergeant of the city mission, who wants to save the souls of the gamblers from their sinning ways. To try and win her over, Sky makes another bet that he can bring 12 gamblers to her mission.
“This is a show that has introduced many young students to the Hollywood icons of Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, along with many famous Broadway singers in the multitude of revivals. This award-winning 1950s show continues to be one of the most produced musicals across the country, gaining in its popularity among all generations. The Conemaugh Township community is wonderfully supportive of the school students and the music program. We are thankful for the support they give to our wonderfully talented staff of choreographer Sharon Wissinger, pit director Catherine Kasun, set builder DJ Wyandt and business manager Jenny Custer. Our students have been working for months and are ready to leave audiences smiling, singing and tapping their feet.”
– Mari Grace Lingenfelter, director
Conemaugh Valley
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka
as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory or suffer the consequences.
“Our cast of 19 talented young people, along with a dedicated crew of 14, have been working hard to bring this production to life. With no seniors in the cast, our juniors have definitely stepped up to provide strong leadership. Every student has embraced his or her role, from the lead persona on stage, to the young crew member responsible for lighting up our golden tickets. Add in the tireless work behind the scenes of our wonderful drama boosters and CV maintenance staff, and it has been a total team effort to bring this show to our stage. It has been a sweet journey for all.”
– Allen Bixel and Kristina Marinkovich, directors
Ferndale Area
“Chickenheart”
Take one runaway bride, her “money grabbing, miserly, mischievously monstrous miscreant” tax collector betrothed and his faithful man-at-arms, a frightened tailor and the Little Sisters of Saint Meade, mix them altogether and you get a medieval comedy filled with puns. Lady Emma and her maid May hide out at the abby in order to escape Sir Cutbert Cleever. Norman, the frightened tailor nicknamed Chickenheart, is following Sir Cutbert because he has sewn the tax collector’s wedding coat. But he has another agenda, Norman is in love with Emma and he’s too chicken to tell her. The nuns are in danger of losing the abby to Sir Cutbert, so Emma and May suggest they put on a show to raise money. Norman, who has been emboldened by the mead, confronts Sir Cutbert. Who will win the hand of Lady Emma?
“ ‘Chickenheart’ has been a fun play to direct and students have had a great time learning and delivering the plethora of puns. A word of advice to the audience, listen carefully to them all.”
– Susan Leftwich, director
Greater Johnstown
“The Wizard of Oz”
After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, young Dorothy Gale teams up with Scarecrow, Tin Woodsman and Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Along the way, they must avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West, who is trying to steal the mysterious magic slippers that once belonged to her evil sister but are now on Dorothy’s feet. Dorothy eventually learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home.
“Greater Johnstown High School’s theater program is now under the advisement of a new production team – Kimberly Hester, drama director; Addison Holyfield, music director; Kristina Marinkovich, choreographer; and Clair Eash, technical designer. The team is ecstatic to be working with so many talented children who have shown true passion for theater and would like to thank all students, staff, parents/guardians and volunteers that have made this year’s transition so wonderful. We’d like to also ask our audience to allow your brain to imagine beyond what your eyes see, your heart to be open to new possibilities and that you may have the courage to be vulnerable in sharing the journey along with us.”
– Kimberly Hester, director
Johnstown Christian
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz. Charlie Brown joins Sally, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Snoopy and the rest of the gang in this charming revue of vignettes and songs. Two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” have been added to the original score, which had classic Peanuts songs such as, “My Blanket and Me,” “The Baseball Game,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness.”
“Happiness is great musical theater. I am thrilled to be working with the students at Johnstown Christian School for this production. Inspired by the traditional comic strips in which the Peanuts first appeared, this production will attempt to make Peanuts come to life straight off the page.”
– Bethany Thomas, director
Ligonier Valley
“The Wizard of Oz”
“The Wizard of Oz” is the classic story of Dorothy Gale from Kansas, who finds herself lost in the magical Land of Oz. While on their way to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Dorothy and her friends are hopeful to find what they truly want – a brain, a heart, the nerve and a way back home. However, the Wicked Witch of the West won’t let them get through easily. Based off the beloved story and movie, this production includes well-known numbers such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Merry Old Land of Oz” and “Jitterbug.”
“We’re so excited to bring this classic tale to the Ligonier stage. This year, we have a cast containing students from the high school, middle school and elementary school who have been working endlessly to bring this show to life. It’s been a very rewarding process so far to watch these young actors breathe life into these well-known characters. Their joy and love for performing with each other is evident both on and off the stage and the result will be a production that you can’t help but love and you won’t want to miss. So, please, join us in our trip to the wonderful Land of Oz.”
– Brianna Grimm, director
North Star
“Hello Dolly!”
In 1890s New York City, the bold and enchanting widow, Dolly Gallagher Levi, is a socialite turned matchmaker. Her latest clients seeking assistance are the cantankerous “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder and a young artist named Ambrose, who is in love with Horace’s niece, whining fussy Ermengarde. Dolly’s scheming and various other businesses soon involves Horace’s feed store employees as well as those of a Manhattan hat maker. As she tries to cover up her own secret romantic intentions, Dolly weaves situation after situation that she calmly solves with yet another “business card.” While Horace strives to remain above Dolly’s manipulations, he is eventually drawn into her romantic pursuits. More than one match is made before they all end up in front of the local judge. Not to fear, Dolly to the rescue.
“Our 35 actors and nine crew members are having a great time with this era of our country’s history. The music, dances and stage direction have flowed to the absolute satisfaction of our director, who we are privileged to have back again this year. Mrs. Tamera Fisher’s extensive background in professional acting in New York City, as well as many local productions, has inspired everyone to strive to be their very best.”
– Larry E. Gindlesperger, executive producer
Northern Cambria
“Peter Pan”
Peter Pan is a play/musical about a boy who would not grow up. The story begins in Bloomsbury, London, in the home of the Darling family – three children, Wendy, John and Michael, their mother and father and their loving dog, Nana. Peter comes to visit the children to hear their stories and ends up whisking and flying them off to Neverland. In Neverland, the children, Peter and Tinker Bell, a fairy, have adventures with pirates, Indians and lost boys, the unforgettable Captain Hook, and, of course, the Crocodile.
“This is a great play for families of young children and there is great audience participation and enjoyment for all ages.”
– Susann Colonna, director
Penn Cambria
“Anything Goes”
The SS. American is preparing to set sail from New York to England. Billy Crocker, a young assistant to Wall Street tycoon Elisha J. Whitney, is a passenger on the ship. He decides to stow away in hopes of wooing his long lost love and wealthy debutante, Hope Harcourt, who also is on board. However, much to Billy’s dismay, Hope’s mother, Evangeline Harcourt, is delighted that Hope is engaged to be married to a stuffy Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, upon arrival in England. Also on the ship are Reno Sweeney, an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, and “Moonface” Martin, a gangster known as “Public Enemy 13,” and his sidekick Erma, who are disguised as a reverend and a missionary, respectively. Billy eventually learns the identity of this misfit bunch, and in exchange for his silence, they join in the scheme to break up Hope and Lord Evelyn.
“If you like comedy, tap dancing, music and mayhem this show is for you. The students are having a blast putting this classic together and cannot wait to share their energy and talents with everyone who can attend. You don’t want to miss this one.”
– Holly Smith, director and choreographer
Portage Area
“Check Please” and “It’s Not You, It’s Me”
“Check Please” is a one-act comedy highlighting the pitfalls of first dates. Set in a restaurant, a girl and guy try to navigate through first dates with some very odd characters. Similarly, “It’s Not You, It’s Me” provides some comedic insight into breakups and how they can go south rather quickly. The plays are modern and packed with quirky characters and physical comedy.
“I am excited for my students to get back to comedy after a very challenging winter season. And I know they are just as excited. Portage Theater students do comedy best. It’s their happy haven and they excel at it. I am also happy to see some returning faces as well as new ones turn out for auditions. Theater is thriving at Portage, and these kids are getting noticed for their talents on stage, in stage design and also in technical abilities. Each year, we see growth and maturity as they reach new levels of acting and stage management.”
– Denise Moschgat and Tyler Cadwallader, directors
Purchase Line
“Little Shop of Horrors”
Shy amateur botanist Seymour tinkers his nights away in the basement of Mushnik’s failing Flower Shop, hoping to create a fetching plant hybridization that will save the skid-row business. His only other work perk is working alongside floral designer Audrey, a lovely girl who
looks for love, but lands a sadist – Orin Scrivello, DDS. Seymour’s salvation falls to earth in the form of a man-eating plant from outer space – Audrey II – with the power to give poor Seymour everything he lacks in life. When Audrey II’s appetite becomes insatiable, Seymour must choose between the high life or the high road.
“Our cast, pit and crew are having a great time preparing for this show. It demands a high level of energy and creativity, and our talented and enthusiastic students are rising to the challenge. Please join us as Audrey II attempts to conquer us all.”
– Paula Saylor, vocal director
Richland
“The Hello Girls”
From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz, an ensemble of actors chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers in this new musical. These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations. “The Hello Girls” celebrates the centennial of these groundbreaking women.
“I think this is a great show because it tells a story of a group of women who were groundbreakers during World War I. This story is one that is not heard often enough but should be shared in the history classroom as well. Several of the women in the musical are based on the real soldiers who were the switchboard operators during World War I. The women bravely put their lives on the line even though they were not given much credit and had to fight for years after the war to be recognized as veterans. This show has given our students an opportunity to do original research into their characters and learn about the real Army units. The show is not only historically important, but also incredibly moving, filled with great music, and an important new show for all to see.”
– Jacob St. Clair, director
Rockwood
“Cyrano de Burger Shack”
Cyrano is king of the local Burger Shack, but he can’t seem to win the love of his best friend, Roxanne. When Roxanne confesses her crush on the new burger-flipper, Christian, Cyrano decides that playing cupid is better than sitting out of the game. He also has a larger-than-life ginormous nose. Is Cyrano correct to realize Roxanne could never fall for him? Will the Burger Shack gang stand idly by as their friends complicate their lives? What will happen at the senior prom? And what’s this about a fencing tournament? An updated, modern-day version of Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac,” this rollicking musical features hit contemporary pop songs that will have audiences cheering. The musical features selections from Kelly Clarkson, Pink, the Go-Go’s, John Mayer and Bob Dylan.
“The students have worked hard, and with all the upbeat songs and dances, you won’t be turning your nose up at this musical.”
– Susie Branam, director
Salisbury-Elk Lick
“Oz”
The timeless “Wizard of Oz” tale has been adapted into a dazzling musical. A cyclone carries Dorothy and Toto to the magical Land of Oz. When Dorothy’s house squashes the Wicked Witch of the East, she is ecstatically thanked by the liberated Munchkins and given permission to wear the witch’s powerful silver slippers. From there, a rubber-legged Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Woodsman, join Dorothy on a journey to meet the great Oz. While on their trek, they battle the Wicked Witch of the West, who is determined to get revenge for the death of her sister. This bright musical is charged with a bundle of wonderful songs and thrill after thrill like the escape from the Fighting Trees and encountering the enchanted poppies. Eventually, Glinda the Good Witch helps Dorothy defeat the evil witch and her winged monkeys. The great and powerful wizard grants Dorothy’s friends their wishes, and, of course, helps Dorothy return to Kansas.
“This is the first time Salisbury-Elk Lick School District has done a musical, and I am very excited to be involved. We have talented students and the community has been incredibly supportive.”
– Lori Sines, director
Shanksville-Stonycreek
“Lagooned”
Shipwrecked castaways find themselves on an island in the South Pacific inhabited by a tribe of restless natives. They try to survive while avoiding the natives and also the treasure seeking pirates who have their own agenda.
“This is a hilarious play for the whole family. With 33 students on stage, each portraying a unique character, they are challenged to learn a fast-paced comedy and avoid the gorilla. The students are having a lot of fun getting into their characters and imagining they are on a South Pacific island.”
– Jay Shaffer, director
Somerset
“Guys and Dolls”
Set in Depression-era Times Square, “Guys and Dolls” is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them. It tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. Nathan runs a famous floating crap game, and an ongoing plot line involves his quest for a safe place for the game as Adelaide continues her quest to convince him to marry her. Meanwhile, Sarah, mistakenly believing
that Sky set up an illegal game at the mission, tries to fight her affection for the charismatic gambler.
“This hilarious, fast-paced musical is filled with a ton of catchy tunes. You are sure to leave the theater with a smile on your face and a melody, or two, stuck in your head. Our cast of
75 talented students is eager to entertain you. Please join us as we bring to life ‘The Oldest Established (Permanent Floating Crap Game In New York).’ ”
– Susan DiPasquale, director
Turkeyfoot Valley
“Annie Jr.”
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
“This production is made possible through the support of the Educational Theatre Foundation and Mountain City Arts in Frostburg, Maryland. The district has been working with both organizations to build a theater program through the JumpStart Theatre program. The students and staff are thrilled to be a part of the initiative and grateful for the support provided. The students are excited to show off their skills and present this lively musical on Turkeyfoot’s stage.”
– Megan Barlow, director
Westmont Hilltop
“Peter Pan Jr.”
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night, and with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
“Musical director Kelly Howdyshell has been busy since early January teaching the music to all the pirates, Indians, Lost Boys and the Darling children. Beginning in March, I get to teach them how to fly. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do.”
– Scott Baron, director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.