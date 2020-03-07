Brit Floyd’s extravagant show is making a return to Johnstown to present the best elements of the real Pink Floyd.
The band will bring its “Echoes 2020” tour to the area at 7 p.m. March 22 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Brit Floyd’s success has come from emulating the music, mood, emotion and excitement of a Pink Floyd concert, and they are widely regarded as the world’s greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd.
The concert experience is recaptured in high-definition sound with a stunning million-dollar light show and state-of-the-art video design.
The concert is described as being as close as fans will ever get to experiencing the magnificence of a Pink Floyd show live.
The tour includes highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Division Bell” albums.
The concert also features a show-stopping performance of the iconic era-defining song “Echoes,” written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album “Meddle.”
Brit Floyd has become a popular offering in the area having performed numerous shows, most recently to a packed house last year.
“You have tribute bands and then you have tribute bands who become their own band, and that’s what Brit Floyd is, they are extremely popular on their own,” said Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager.
“People come to see Brit Floyd, not just see a tribute band to Pink Floyd. Their followers keep coming back because they love it that much.”
He said the band puts its own twist on the concerts to make it a unique show for concertgoers.
“The playlist changes every time and it’s always a different experience,” Blumenfeld said.
“You become immersed with the music, and when you’re here, you don’t want to leave your seat.”
The show is complete with a stunning light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
“The production is neat for this and it’s not just for your ears, it’s also what you see,” Blumenfeld said.
“The closer you get to see this, the better the experience.”
He added that the concert is a half-house show and the stage is a little closer than what it would be for a full house, so you’re right on top of the action.
“The acoustics are great here, and seeing a show like Brit Floyd with such energy makes you feel like you’re a part of everything that’s going on,” Blumenfeld said.
“There’s not a bad seat in the arena for this show.”
Having performed more than 1,000 shows since the band’s launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the world and sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
They have performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall; Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver; the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.
“Ticket sales are fantastic and on par for how they have been in the past, so we think this is going to be a great show and we’re expecting a full house for it,” Blumenfeld said.
“People are excited. We had someone come the other day to the box office and bought 20 tickets, so we know people are coming out for this show.”
He said although the concert attracts locals, the goal also is to pull in people from around the region.
“We obviously want that entertainment for Johnstown, but we also want people to come from out of town who will be here to spend money at our restaurants and see what Johnstown is all about,” Blumenfeld said.
“People who come here for a show have a great time and they come back.”
For security purposes, patrons will be subject to a screening prior to entering the arena.
Tickets are $41.50, $46.50, $51.50 and $151.50.
“The pricing for this is great. It’s at a price level for everybody,” Blumenfeld said.
“We’re able to bring out the crowd who might not want to go to Pittsburgh and bring them to Johnstown for a more cost-friendly ticket. You don’t have to worry about the traffic and parking arrangements.”
In addition, a VIP package is available that gives fans access to a pre-show meet-and-greet along with a private soundcheck experience. They also will be treated to two classic Pink Floyd songs not featured in the show.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
