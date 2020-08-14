In the introduction to “Your Story,” Rachel Marshall and her two children, Harrison, 10, and Ashlynn, 8, moved into their new home.
The fresh start was just what the recently divorced mother and children needed to rebuild their lives.
Upon arriving at the home and unpacking the car, Rachel noticed an older woman across the street peering out the window.
The woman made her way out of the house and introduced herself as Martha Kline and said she had lived in the neighborhood almost her entire life.
After telling Rachel not to hesitate to ask if she needed anything, Martha started going back to her house but turned around and walked back to Rachel.
She told Rachel that many years ago the original homeowners suddenly up and left one night and never returned.
Martha explained that rumor had it they left behind personal belongings hidden throughout the property.
She added that nobody knows for sure what and nothing has ever been found.
Rachel wasn’t sure what to make of the tale but quickly dismissed it.
When Martha returned home, her husband asked if she told the new neighbor the story of the mysterious original owners.
She told him she had but didn’t tell Rachel everything.
As the weeks passed, the Marshall family settled in nicely and it was finally feeling like home.
One morning while in the basement, a faint light across the room caught Rachel’s eye.
As she moved closer, she saw a small door and slowly reached for the handle ...
Chapter 1
When Rachel opened the door, she saw the sun shining through a window reflecting onto a green mossy puddle on the floor next to the back wall.
Calling Harrison and Ashlynn, the three of them slowly entered the room to look around.
Hanging from the hooks on opposite sides of the room were some clothes that were completely covered in cobwebs.
There was a man’s black tuxedo, complete with tails and a top hat.
There also was a Victorian white wedding gown, with lace, a high neck and long train. Rachel noticed a spot which appeared to be a dried blood stain on the neck of the dress.
Looking at the dress further, Rachel noticed a necklace, which had a locket hanging from the chain.
Inside the locket was a picture of a man. She didn’t know him but there was something a little familiar about him.
Rachel began to think about what her neighbor Martha had told her about the original owners of the house mysteriously leaving one night and never returning, and the rumors about them supposedly leaving personal items throughout the house.
An eerie feeling began to overtake her.
Looking around the room, Harrison found a walking stick and put it in the puddle to stir it but it didn’t touch bottom.
Catching him off guard, the stick slipped out of his hand and disappeared into the hole. He reached for it but it was nowhere to be found.
Ashlynn walked over to the tuxedo and touched it, causing it to fall to the floor.
The suit had been covering a small hole that went deep into the wall.
Ashlynn reached her hand in to see if there was anything in there and pulled out a pair of shoes.
As she was pulling them out of the hole, something fell out of one of the shoes.
Ashlynn reached down and picked up ...
Chapter 2
A key.
Ashlynn held up the key, studying it in the light.
As Rachel looked closer she saw it was a skeleton key.
She explained to the kids that skeleton keys were old keys and typically handcrafted and made when someone is trying to hide something,
Looking closer at the key, Ashlynn read out loud the inscription “281810.”
Contemplating what the key might be for, Rachel suggested they go and ask Martha if the key might mean something to her.
Upon answering the door, Ashlynn excitedly told Martha about finding the skeleton key that fell out of the shoe and the inscription. She asked Martha if she knew what it might mean or what the key might be for.
Martha paused as if she was reliving memories of a distant past.
A slight smile began to form.
Ashlynn gave the key to Martha who examined it.
She explained to Rachel and the children that skeleton keys like that one are rare to find and likely could unlock something very important and valuable. She said when they were made, the last four digits were the year they were made with the first digits being the numbered key made by the locksmith. The key was made in 1810 and was the 28th key that was produced by this locksmith.
Ashlynn asked Martha if she knew what it might belong to.
She said she didn’t.
As Rachel observed Martha, she couldn’t help but think that she was holding something back.
Walking back to their home, Rachel couldn’t help but recall when Martha began to smile when she first learned about the key.
That evening, while the kids slept, Rachel’s curiosity got the best of her and she went out for a walk.
Walking past Martha’s house, she noticed in her backyard a single tree.
As Rachel approached the tree, her eyes widened.
Carved into the side of the tree was 281810 …
Chapter 3
By Diane Lenz
The numbers were barely discernible having withstood the ravages of weather and time.
Aware that the moonlight might play tricks on one’s eyes, Rachel placed her fingers inside the shallow depressions on the tree. She carefully felt the ragged outline of each and began counting silently to herself. Two, eight, one, eight, one, zero.
Reassured that she wasn’t seeing things, Rachel found herself face to face with yet another mystery.
Why would someone carve 281810, the identical number as that engraved on the skeleton key, into the bark of a tree? What message was it meant to convey?
Was it an ominous warning? Did it signal that something of value was nearby which only the 1810 key could open? What connection did the proximity of Martha Kline’s oak tree have to the house next door, the house in which Rachel lived, the house where the skeleton key had been discovered?
Rachel examined the tree. Its leafy branches towered high overhead, revealing glimpses of the stars. It was a noble, old oak. Its height and circumference bore mute testimony to its age.
Rachel knew that for many years couples would carve their names together into tree trunks to proclaim their love for one another. That romantic inscription was easily understood by others.
Was it possible, Rachel wondered, that the numbers here might also speak of love? Of forbidden love? Of a love so secret that it dare not declare itself openly to the world but must do so cryptically?
Speculations swirled in Rachel’s mind as the cool night wind swept over her shoulders, reminding her of the lateness of the hour. She hurried back home accompanied by a flurry of unanswered questions.
Once inside the house, she checked on the children. She tiptoed up the staircase to the second floor and quietly opened the doors to each bedroom.
Ashlynn was fast asleep, cradling her dolly. Harrison stirred slightly before turning over.
Rachel went to her own bedroom, exhausted by the day’s fill of odd occurrences, and the questions they had generated.
The next morning, Rachel decided she would begin to methodically examine every inch of the Victorian-era house. If there was something here that possessed a lock that only the 1810 skeleton key could open, she was determined to find it.
Today she would contact the real estate agent who had shown her the house. She needed to tell him about the strange discoveries in the basement and ask him what he knew about the history of the house, including its previous occupants.
Why, she asked herself, with the large attic and closets in most every room, would anyone decide to store a wedding dress and tuxedo in a damp basement room with puddles on the floor? It reflected eccentric behavior at the very least.
On a whim, Rachel reached for her laptop and typed in the words “hiding a shoe in the wall.”
To her surprise, a computer search revealed a little-known tradition that continued into the 18th and 19th centuries. The practice of concealing a shoe in odd locations in a house was said to bring good luck to the home or to ward off evil spirits.
Before Rachel had time to further reflect upon this, she heard a voice calling out.
“Hey, Mom, where are you?”
It was Harrison.
“I’m in the kitchen.”
“Mom, come upstairs right now and see what I just found.” ....
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.