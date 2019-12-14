When Celebration Johnstown wraps up, people are invited to stay downtown and keep the party going into the new year.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at Bulldog Arena, 420 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Jayne Korenoski, board secretary with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said last year they had a couple hundred people attend, and organizers are anticipating a larger crowd this year.
“We wanted to create an add-on to Celebration Johnstown, and we’re getting a new crowd of people who didn’t really have any plans and those who decided they wanted to do a change for New Year’s Eve,” she said.
“Anyone is welcome to our event. You don’t have to be 21 to attend.”
DJ Hock will entertain partygoers.
“I like to have music where everyone can dance because people want to dance and not just sit around,” Korenoski said.
“Bulldog Arena is a nice venue for dancing because it’s so big.”
Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be decorated if people so desire.
In addition, attendees are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages and snacks for their tables.
“A lot of people bring elaborate foods and they even have big buffets set up, so we encourage everyone to bring whatever they want,” Korenoski said.
“There also will be New Year’s food available for purchase.”
Noisemakers, beads and party hats will be provided.
The DJ will take a break around 11:50 p.m., and people can make their way out to the Christmas tree in Central Park to ring in 2020 with a countdown video on the AmeriServ Financial building.
“We have New Year’s songs synched into the tree, and at midnight, it’ll play ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ ” Korenoski said.
Music will continue until 1 a.m. at Bulldog Arena.
Korenoski said the celebration is a perfect time to check out the Christmas tree for those who haven’t had a chance to experience it this holiday season.
“For people who haven’t been down, this is a great chance to see it and it will be playing its regular songs throughout the night,” she said.
“It’s a great time to come downtown and party and celebrate with us.”
There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation is suggested to benefit Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership programming.
