Conemaugh Nason Medical Center has been named a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.
This designation recognizes hospitals within the LifePoint Health system that have enrolled in the LifePoint National Quality Program and succeeded in transforming their culture of safety and achieving high standards of quality care, performance improvement and patient engagement.
Nason is a 45-bed facility that has served people in Roaring Spring and the surrounding area for more than 100 years.
To achieve LifePoint Health National Quality Leader designation, the Nason team worked to implement a number of best practices and launch new initiatives to engage patients and families, enhance patient safety and improve quality care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.