Ross Williamson, of Nanty Glo, has received the Aldo Croatti Award from UniFirst Corp., a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire and facility service products.
He is a route service representative.
Williamson, who has worked at UniFirst for the past 22 years, delivers work uniforms and facility service products to more than 80 area businesses out of the UniFirst Altoona location.
