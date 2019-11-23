When it comes to The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story,” Lori Cornetti enjoys the whole process.
The Nanty Glo resident is a frequent contributor to the newspaper’s annual writing competition, having had chapters chosen as winners in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
“I’m fascinated by where people go with the story, and it’s an opportunity to exercise your creative juices,” Cornetti said.
“It’s just fun for me. I look forward to doing this every year because I love to create things.”
She said writing has been a way for her to express herself.
“It’s amazing – when I sit down, my brain starts to think about the possibilities of where a story can go, and it basically writes itself,” Cornetti said.
She said she was thrilled to learn her chapter was selected as the winner.
“It’s always nice to see your writing in print,” Cornetti said.
Cornetti, a nurse employed by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said that the previous two authors set up the story well and that she based her chapter on the foundation they established.
“There’s this mystery of who Alice is and her connection to the mother,” she said. “I agreed with Nicole (Fratrich), author of Chapter 2, that the Breast Cancer Awareness keychain was a clue and a direction to take the story.”
Cornetti said that cancer affects a lot of people and that fighting the disease is something that can create bonds.
“My mother was my biggest fan, and she passed away last year with cancer, and she sat in one of those rooms with chemo running,” she said. “You look around and see all the lives affected by it, and it’s a common experience, so I thought it was a nice way to show the people behind the diagnosis. I hope we can find out more about Alice and who she was before she got sick.”
Cornetti said she knows exactly where she’d like the story to go, but is looking forward to seeing what other writers submit.
“I’ll let it play out and see where it goes,” she said. “I’ll probably write a chapter for myself, but I wouldn’t submit for Chapter 4. Maybe for the end.”
Cornetti said her late mother, Nancy Wieserman, in whose memory she wrote the chapter, would proofread the first drafts of her “Your Story” chapters in previous years, but now that job has fallen to her husband.
“I pressed my husband into service,” she said. “He’s the new guy. He said he thought it was OK.”
Cornetti said she has written a novel, “Camelot 2012,” that was self-published online and is available on iBooks. It tells the story of the cloning of John F. Kennedy.
“I also like to write about things that are real life. I’ve written poetry for friends who have gotten married, birthday poems and funeral poems for celebrating a life,” she said.
“I like poetry because you can write in short spurts, unlike a novel that takes a lot of time.”
She credits Michele Bender, a Tribune-Democrat community columnist who was her creative writing instructor in high school, as the person who fostered her interest in the craft.
“That’s where I first realized the love I have for writing, and she encouraged my creativity,” Cornetti said. “Writing is a passion for me.”
