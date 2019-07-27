While the members of New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth have never performed in Johnstown, they have done shows in Pittsburgh, and are looking forward to making a return to western Pennsylvania to dish up a serving of their style of rock ’n’ roll gumbo.
“We haven’t played in Johnstown, but we have played in western Pennsylvania and I actually love the area,” said Cowboy Mouth founding member, lead vocalist and drummer Fred LeBlanc. “I think the area between western Pennsylvania and Ohio is one of the most beautiful places in the country.”
Cowboy Mouth is one of several bands to headline this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, with a scheduled performance from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday on the main stage.
LeBlanc said those in attendance of the show will be in for a “great time.”
“I like to involve the audience as much as I can, but you can go to a Cowboy Mouth show and just sit back and enjoy the whole thing or you can be part of it,” LeBlanc said. “It’s just meant to be fun.”
LeBlanc said the band’s shows are less about the people onstage and more about the people in the crowd.
“When you come to a Cowboy Mouth show, my goal isn’t just to entertain you or play some songs that you might have heard 20 years ago,” he said. “Our
goal is to make sure everybody leaves feeling 100 times more better than they have in a long time.
“You don’t need a reason to celebrate, just celebrate because you are you,” LeBlanc said.
“That’s kind of what I’ve always tried to do with the band’s music, the band’s show, and I think we’ve been pretty successful so far.”
The four-member band comprises LeBlanc, Matt Jones on guitar, Brian Broussard on bass, and founding member John Griffith on guitar and vocals.
The original group was formed in the early 1990s and found mainstream success with the hit single “Jenny Says,” which reached No. 26 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and No. 33 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.
After nearly three decades of rocking crowds, the Cowboy Mouth frontman said he still gets a rush from entertaining audiences.
“I still enjoy playing drums and singing with this group of guys,” LeBlanc said.
“I still enjoy playing in front of people and being a bit crazy, and hopefully spreading something positive.
“A Cowboy Mouth show can work on a number of levels. It can either be a beer-drinking, hell-raising good time, or if you want to dig in and find a deeper subtext, it’s there,” he said.
“I just hope people come to the show and really allow themselves to enjoy it, and therefore by enjoying us, hopefully they’ll remember to enjoy themselves.”
