When Davina Lozier takes the stage at this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, it will feel like being at home for the Minnesota-based music artist.
She grew up in Altoona, and while her talents have taken her as far as Europe, Lozier looks forward to visiting her home region.
“It’s always nice to come back to get hugs from Mom and sing to my beautiful state,” Lozier said. “There isn’t any other state like Pennsylvania.”
Davina and the Vagabonds are scheduled to perform on Friday at the Bud Light Stage under the Polacek Pavilion in Peoples Natural Gas Park.
The band was formed in 2004 and found success nearly a decade later with its 2014 album release titled “Sunshine,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Blues Chart. One of the album’s singles, “I Would Rather Drink Muddy Water,” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Blues Digital Songs list.
When asked to describe the sound of her band, Lozier said it was “infectious, honest and American roots.”
“I always say we are about 100 years of Americana music,” she said, “and I write a ton that lends to the American songbook.”
The band features no guitars, and instead uses horns, drums and a piano – producing what has been called a New Orleans and Memphis sound.
Lozier moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2004. She said those who plan to attend the band’s Friday evening performance are in for a “high-energy” show.
“It’s fun – lots of smiles and toe-tapping that I hope turns into dancing,” she said. “I give my all to the show and so do my Vagabonds. The guys are level-A musicians. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have such amazing performers.”
Aside from the upcoming performance marking Lozier’s return to western Pennsylvania, there is another reason why she is so excited about the show.
“This will be one of the first shows I do to promote my new album ‘Sugar Drops,’ ” she said.
“Its release is actually the day of the show. How cool is that?”
“Sugar Drops” is being described as a distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar and strings.
“Honestly, I want people to feel the honesty I’m trying to convey,” Lozier said. “Hopefully, they can relate. It’s just the truth – my truth.”
While Lozier enjoys many facets of performing, she said it’s the “connection to people” that she enjoys the most.
“It’s the feeling of love that I give to them and they give back.”
