This artistic gathering is going to be a “pet-tastic” good time.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, in conjunction with the Bedford County Humane Society, will host “PUP Art” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Bedford County Historical Society’s hall at Kinston’s Knob, 6441 Lincoln Highway, Bedford.
“We work with the Bedford County Humane Society for the Crystal Soiree, and because of COVID, we weren’t able to hold it last year, but we wanted to continue to find a way to raise funds for both organizations,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford.
“We brainstormed on what we could do to showcase the animals in a creative way and came up with this festival idea.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets.
“Each of the artisan booths that we’re going to have available will be a different way to craft for and with your pet or have a keepsake with them,” Young said.
The booths will be offered in two tiers.
“There will be more involved booths with a higher ticket price, and those that are a bit faster and easier to manage, and they will be a lower ticket price,” Young said.
“We will have volunteers stationed at each of the booths, guiding visitors through the craft or creative endeavor.”
On hand will be professional photographer Judy Crookston, who will take pet photographs.
“She has some phenomenal work,” Young said.
There will also be a caricaturist.
“Because this is a fundraising event, we’re charging $20 for pet portraitures to have the pets picture taken or drawn and $10 for the caricaturist to paint a pet bowl,” Young said.
Throughout the event, Across the Pond will entertain with traditional Irish music.
In addition, food and beverage vendors will be on site.
Young said pets aren’t limited to dogs or cats and people are welcome to bring any pet.
“You don’t have to leave them at home,” she said.
“You can bring them along, and it’s a different way to spend the day with them. At the end, you have some sort of keepsake to display.”
“We’re hoping that this is the first of many and this will grow and get bigger and be a pet festival that we host every year.”
Proceeds will benefit programming at SAMA-Bedford and the Bedford County Humane Society.
“We hope people will appreciate a day of being outside with the pets they love,” Young said.
“The humane society will be present. If anyone is interested in adopting or adding an additional pet, they can get you connected with a loving animal that will enrich your life.”
Event sponsors include Pigeon Hill Studios and Bedford Fine Art Gallery.
Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple and includes event bandanas. Children 14 and younger are admitted for free.
Reservations can be made by calling 814-589-3020 or online at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.