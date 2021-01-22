Through virtual classes, area youngsters can become artists.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will offer its Virtual Art Camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 and May 8 through Zoom.
The classes are for ages 6 to 9 and 10 to 13. Sessions will be led by Amy Roadman, SAMA teaching artist and educator.
“Our in-person camps are successful, so we brainstormed ideas on how to offer programs for our constituents and decided to do a virtual art camp and see how it goes,” said Jessica Campbell, SAMA’s education and site coordinator.
“We’re hoping to offer children something outside of their traditional academics that’s fun, exciting and engaging.”
The camp is designed to enhance observation skills and the understanding of creating the illusion of space through placement, size, overlapping of objects, atmospheric perspective and the amount of texture and detail added to each work of art.
In addition, the difference between sketching and drawing will be discussed and demonstrated throughout the process as well as shading, layering and color mixing.
“Kids will get to work with different materials and experiment,” Campbell said.
“It will be oil pastels, chalk pastels and watercolors, and we’re providing them with these nice materials that they’ll be able to use again and continue to create after the classes are over.”
Throughout camp, youngsters will be able to make chalk pastel landscapes in the February session, oil pastel portraits in March and watercolor still lifes during April’s event.
In the May session, participants will vote on what subject matter and material from the provided kit to personalize their learning and experience.
Roadman said when instructing an art camp, she likes to incorporate art that’s being exhibited at SAMA.
“Doing a virtual camp, we can’t walk the kids through the museum to tie stuff into the lessons, but I still want to have a tie to SAMA and the museums and be able to explain to the students how there are different genres such as landscape, portrait and still life,” she said.
“That’s how I came up with a theme for each month.”
February’s landscape sessions will include Island Oasis for ages 6 to 9 and Wild Waterfall for ages 10 to 13.
“I chose a different theme for each of them so they wouldn’t be doing the same thing,” Roadman said.
March’s classes will feature Lego Portraits for ages 6 to 9 and Caricatures for ages 10 to 13.
“Rather than doing really formal portraits, I picked something a little more fun for them,” Roadman said.
In April, still life sessions will include Sweet Treats for ages 6 to
9 and Fruits and Flowers for ages 10 to 13.
“Kids are always into food, and it’ll be a slightly more traditional still life,” Roadman said.
She said at the end of the art camp, students will discuss their favorite genres, materials and ways to create.
“I’ll develop a theme from there on what they want me to be presenting and teaching them,” Roadman said.
She said through the camp, the hope is children will become comfortable with being creative and not compare their art to others.
“We want them to start to think outside of the box so they can put their personalized touches on their art,” Roadman said.
“When they’re done with the camp, they’ll have the confidence to know enough about each way of creating
art and they’ll be comfortable making art on their own and experimenting.”
Cost is $40 for the four sessions and includes an art kit with the supplies needed to complete the projects each month.
Beginning Tuesday, kits can be picked up at any SAMA location.
Students who are unable to attend each class will have access to the recordings provided at the end of the art camp.
To register, visit www.sama-art.org/event-list.
