Picturesque landscapes are being showcased in an area exhibition.
“Landscapes from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Feb. 13 in the Titelman Galleries and the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
The exhibit captures the evolution of landscapes from the realistic to painterly abstract styles. It features works from 19th- and 20th-century artists such as Thomas Hart Benton, John Sloan, George Hetzel, Frederick Alan Counsel and Ron Donoughe.
“The history of landscapes is very interesting, and they’ve been around since ancient times,” said Kris Peterson, visitor services associate for SAMA-Bedford.
“With landscapes, you can often be taken to places you may have never seen before, and you get an idea of other people’s views. As a visitor, when you come in to look at the landscapes, you’re going to see them in different perspectives.”
She said an example of seeing a landscape from a new perspective is provided by “Blue Hills, Pennsylvania” by Counsel.
“The colors are quite vibrant, and if you’ve ever driven past the hills, while they’re not that vibrantly blue, it is a different perspective of these historic mountains that we are privileged to have here in Pennsylvania,” Peterson said.
“The artist chose to paint them in kind of an illustrated fashion that you might see in a children’s book, which makes them very delightful. If you’re from Pennsylvania and you’ve seen those mountains, you may have seen them in that fashion, so it evokes memories for some people.”
She said another piece in the exhibit, “Black Water,” by Donoughe, takes her back to a time when she lived in Alaska.
“When I look at that painting, it kind of makes me miss Alaska a little bit, so it brings back a memory, and it’s nice to hopefully revisit those happy times in your life,” Peterson said.
The exhibit features 35 pieces in mediums ranging from watercolor to oil to acrylic to pastels to ink to photography.
“There really is a wide variety, and that’s what makes it interesting,” Peterson said.
When choosing pieces for the show, Peterson said, the staff looks for continuity, color and emotion.
“When we’re fitting them together, we’re looking at style,” she said.
“When selecting the pieces, you’re looking for what might bring some kind of impact and what will touch the people who come in.”
Peterson said pieces are in the three rooms of the Titelman Galleries.
“The first gallery is filled with very colorful spring type of imagery with an impressionist style,” she said.
“In the second gallery, it’s more mountain scenery, and the colors are more beiges and browns and earth tones.
“The last gallery is colorful with gorgeous photography, as well as traditional paintings of garden-style landscapes with fields and meadows.”
In conjunction with the exhibition, pieces by featured Pennsylvania artist Edward J. Glannon are on display in the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery.
“In his paintings, what we have primarily are a lot of clouds and valleys, and I imagine that growing up outside of an industrial town in the early 1900s, this type of landscape was not overbuilt like it probably is now,” Peterson said.
“He really had this love of nature, and that’s what you get from his paintings. You can really feel what he wanted you to see.”
She said she hopes the exhibit will pique a curiosity in viewers to go out and envision their own landscapes.
“Go to the Blue Hills of Pennsylvania, or go to Colorado, and seek your own landscapes and appreciate what’s out there and appreciate nature,” Peterson said.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.