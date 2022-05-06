JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The venue is different, but Mountain Playhouse’s 2022 season promises to deliver the same top-notch entertainment to its patrons.
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in Richland Township will serve as the playhouse’s temporary home for the season, and where it will stage four productions.
Patty Carnevali, Mountain Playhouse’s executive director and producer, said during the pandemic the nonprofit organization made an effort that formerly hosted the playhouse to purchase the Jennerstown gristmill theater to make improvements.
“We were optimistic that an agreement could be reached with the owners, but things just didn’t work out,” she said.
“While we are all disappointed that an agreement could not be reached, this move is an opportunity to assure that we are able to present Broadway-quality shows while enhancing the comfort of our audiences and company members.”
Carnevali said Mountain Playhouse is working to identify a new, permanent home.
“It is hoped that this home will not only be in Somerset County, but also will allow year-round performances and expanded educational and community programs,” she said.
Carnevali said after being dark for two years, it’s exciting to be back, and the PPAC offers an opportunity for a new theater experience.
“We have the ability to fly scenery in and out and it’s a larger stage, so that’s exciting from a design and theater-staging standpoint,” she said.
“The quality of the theater and music is going to be no different than what people experienced before. All of the familiar directors over the past several seasons are honing their shows.”
Ted Swindley’s musical “Always … Patsy Cline” will kick off the playhouse season May 25 through 29.
The show is based on the true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until Cline’s death.
The musical includes 27 songs and many of Cline’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”
“This is an audience favorite and will be our fifth production of it,” Carnevali said.
“We haven’t put that on a stage since 2010. This is a wonderful musical and it has a six-piece band behind it, including pedal steel, fiddle, guitar and bass.”
James Hindman’s comedy “Popcorn Falls” will be staged June 1 through 5.
Popcorn Falls is a small town whose only claim to fame, its namesake waterfall, has dried up.
Now bankrupt, its only chance for survival is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week.
The problem is, there’s no playhouse and no play.
Led by the mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can save the world.
The cast includes two actors who portray the 20 citizens of Popcorn Falls.
“This is a fast-paced comedy and a lot of fun,” Carnevali said.
“It requires two actors who have superb comedic timing.”
David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy “Ripcord” will be presented June 15 through 19.
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility.
When cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary.
A seemingly harmless bet between the women quickly escalates into a game of comic one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.
“It’s more than the funny bits about the lengths each one will go to win,” Carnevali said. “It’s also about friendships and family.”
The season will conclude with Alan Janes’ “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” being staged June 22 through 26.
The musical is the true story of Holly’s meteoric rise to fame from “That’ll Be the Day” until his death on “The Day the Music Died.”
The show features more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” “Oh Boy” and “Raining in My Heart,” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.”
“This is in the vein of ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ so if people saw either version of that during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, ‘Buddy’ is a must-see,” Carnevali said.
“These are actor musicians and they are the band. There is no pit band.
“The music you’re hearing and seeing is coming to you live right off the stage. They’re really going to blow the roof off the place.”
She said she hopes people will rediscover the theater that is available to them in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We have always provided Broadway-quality shows to our audiences and we will continue to do that,” Carnevali said.
“We want everybody to fall in love more with live theater, because it’s not the same when you watch it on Zoom or on TV. There’s just something about the lights going down and sitting in the dark.”
