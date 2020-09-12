Matthew P. Arsenault, associate professor of political science at Mount Aloysius College, was recently published by Small Wars Journal for his article titled “Revisiting an Alternative Approach to Fighting Small Wars.”
In his article, Arsenault draws attention to an alternative strategy: focusing on changing behavior through opportunities and costs, rather than attempting to sway perceptions and attitudes. The project is based upon the work of Charles Wolf Jr., an economist with the Rand Corporation active during the Vietnam War.
Arsenault worked as an embedded social scientist doing counter-insurgency support for the U.S. Army.
While deployed in Southern Iraq, his responsibility was to provide additional perspectives to the intelligence the Army received.
Arsenault’s future work will apply Wolf’s framework to the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
