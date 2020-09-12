The following are new hires at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson:

Janna Kohler was hired as registrar and assessment officer.

She joined Mount Aloysius from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where she served as the assistant registrar.

Kohler received a bachelor’s degree  from Pitt-Johnstown and a master’s of business administration degree at  Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Andrea Mantilla was hired as the college’s new director of residence life.

She joined Mount Aloysius from Johnson & Wales University, where she served as a resident director and assistant director of residential life.

Mantilla received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Holy Family University and a master’s degree in education from St. Francis University.

