Jessica Svidergol-Peterman has been named chief nursing officer of Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Peterman has served as director of nursing at Miners Medical Center,.
As director of nursing, Svidergol-
Peterman achieved more than two years of no patient harms and two successful Joint Commission surveys.
She was the team leader of a successful chest pain accreditation survey through the American College of Cardiology.
Prior to her role at Miners, she spent nine years at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Svidergol-Peterman earned a master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
