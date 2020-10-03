Jessica Svidergol-Peterman has been named chief nursing officer of Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.

Peterman has served as director of nursing at Miners Medical Center,.

As director of nursing, Svidergol-

Peterman achieved more than two years of no patient harms and two successful Joint Commission surveys.

She was the team leader of a successful chest pain accreditation survey through the American College of Cardiology.

Prior to her role at Miners, she spent nine years at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Svidergol-Peterman earned a master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

