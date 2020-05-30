This time of the year, it’s natural for Miller Pools & Spas, Johnstown, to see increased sales, said Don Miller who succeeded his parents as owner of the business 40 years ago.
“But I’m seeing demand like I’ve never seen before,” Miller said. “Demand for new pools is six or seven times what I’ve seen, ever.”
Those in the pool business said COVID-19 canceled people’s vacation plans. The increased demand for pools is the result of people shifting funds from travel plans into their backyards.
“We’ve had a tremendous three weeks,” he said. “But it’s a double-edged sword out there. Demand has annihilated our supply lines.”
Miller said he draws supplies from distribution warehouses stocked by factories in Pennsylvania and Michigan, where production has been down because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve opened up new supply chains from other states, but it’s sparse,” he said.
BZ Pools & Decks, on Arthur Street in Johnstown, sells hot tubs, spas and decks. But swimming pools are the hot-ticket item, co-owner Doreen Zettle said.
“Nobody is traveling and everybody is putting money into their backyard,” she said. “When the virus hit, everybody wanted pools. Hopefully, weather is good. I think we all deserve a nice, hot, long summer. We all do.”
‘Trying to get supplies’
Zettle said demand has resulted in a shortage of pools, liners and other supplies.
“It’s crazy this year. We are trying to get supplies in,” she said. “Our distributor in Pittsburgh has no supply from manufacturers, many of which are in Canada – and I think they are in worse shape because of the coronavirus than we are. And we install in-ground pools, but they come from Philadelphia, which is still in the red phase.”
Janice Ott, owner of Pleasure Pools, Johnstown, said sales for above-ground pools doubled in May over last year’s levels. As June starts Monday, she foresees sales continuing to be strong.
“Sales are up right now,” she said.
“It’s just about trying to keep the shelves stocked.”
Ott has owned Pleasure Pools for 44 years. “This is the busiest season I’ve ever seen,” she said.
She said she has not had supply issues.
“Our pools are American-made,” she said. “They are manufactured in Arkansas, and they are coming in.”
To Ott, the demand for pools shows that people are looking forward to summer fun – despite limitations caused by the coronavirus.
“We sell fun,” she said. “People are supposed to enjoy their pools.”
‘Extra busy this year’
The Keystone Contractors Association, a statewide trade association, has some pool contractors in its membership.
“The few pool contractors we do have are swamped with bidding projects and lining up customers,” association Executive Director Jon O’Brien said.
One of those contractors is Aquavision, based in Mechanicsburg. The company custom designs and builds underground pools from Chambersburg to State College.
“The underground concrete pool business has been exceptional. Really good,” Chadd Jovanelly, Aquavision director of sales and design, said.
“In beginning of the shutdown, we were all worried what the outcome would be,” he said. “That worry was short-lived once we got through first couple weeks.”
Phone calls have been daily.
“We are extra busy this year,” Jovanelly said.
He said people are investing more in their homes – whether it means adding a pool, a deck or another feature.
“Feedback we’ve had from customers is that they are uncertain about the future with public pools and traveling,” he said. “So they are willing to put money in their backyard.”
