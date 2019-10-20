Let the magic begin.
Youngsters of all ages will be thrilled when Sesame Street Live! “Make Your Magic” brings it celebration to the area at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The all-new, interactive show unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets and brings the neighborhood the funniest and furriest party.
The production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Big Bird in an exciting magical adventure.
With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, “Make Your Magic” is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family can enjoy.
When magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood, Elmo wants to be part of the big event.
But there’s one problem, Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic.
That’s when Elmo teams up with Abby and Justin, embarking on an amazing journey where Elmo will discover the “power of yet” – the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream.
Along the way, Elmo and Abby, joined by their friends Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Rosita, Count von Count and Gonger, discover the many magical moments in everyday life.
In the end, Elmo learns that you can do anything you set your mind to if you just keep trying.
Maddie Wheatley, who is portraying Elmo in the show for a second season, said the production is an interactive experience for children and adults with a great message.
“Elmo doesn’t get the magic trick right away, but the lesson is with practice and patience, you can get there and you can achieve anything that you want,” she said. “Children and their families get to go on this journey with Elmo watching him not giving up. All his Sesame Street friends are there to help him along the way and cheering him on.”
Wheatley said when Elmo finally gets the trick, everyone celebrates from the Sesame Street characters to the crowd.
“It’s an awesome moment for everyone to experience,” she said.
“They see that Elmo didn’t give up, so hopefully they wouldn’t either.”
Wheatley said she’s hopeful children will gain a better understanding that it’s not a bad thing to not get something right away and that we all make mistakes. All you need is a little practice and determination.
“That message is impactful and great for kids growing up that if they keep going, they will get it right,” she said.
Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager, said it’s important to have programming that hits all different parts of the community.
“We like to make sure that the venue is a place where everyone can come, and it’s great to have programs such as Sesame Street Live! that are a whole family fun event,” he said. “They really get a taste for the venue and live performances.”
Blumenfeld, said Sesame Street Live! shows are a popular offering at the arena.
“The show has a great following and it’s an event that’s been coming here for a number of years. It’s something we want to continue to bring in here, as well a variety of other events,” he said.
Blumenfeld said many youngsters have seen the show on TV, so it’s nice for them to attend a live performance that stimulates them where they can sing and dance along.
“It’s a very active guest participation show,” he said. “It’s great for kids at such a young age to get to experience that fun while also learning things, because the show is educational.”
The event also offers a pre-show experience where attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite characters.
Families will have the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show and meet Elmo and a few of his friends.
Children also can participate in a scavenger hunt and receive a special prize upon completion, and experience an up-close magic trick from a roaming magician.
“It’s a really great time and fun, especially seeing the kids’ reactions to seeing the characters up close for the first time,” Wheatley said.
A pre-show experience pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.
Tickets range from $15 to $60.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
