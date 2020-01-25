The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is set to score big in February.
The orchestra will present JSO Pops: Movies from Johnstown and Open Mic Night at the Symphony at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The concert combines the city’s 91-year history of symphony music and sports-themed movies made in Johnstown, including “All the Right Moves,” about a high school football player starring Tom Cruise, and the iconic hockey movie “Slap Shot,” featuring Paul Newman.
“The concert features the music of the two most iconic movies that were made in Johnstown – ‘All the Right Moves’ and ‘Slap Shot’ – followed by our Open Mic Night at the Symphony with local talent from our October Open Mic Night auditions,” said Maestro James Blachly.
“This will be a true ‘Made in Johnstown’ concert, especially for people who remember or participated in the Johnstown movies.”
Open Mic Night will showcase the local talent of the Jam Session Band, Dave DiStefano, Mary Jo Swank, Arlene Huth, Ava DiPasquale, Dany Vavrek, Amber Gobbel, Nick Tercek, Victoria Bechtold and Clara and Dana Cooper.
The performers auditioned and were chosen by a panel of judges, including Blachly, Michael Bodolosky, Beth Good, Mike Hruska and Lara Mosby.
Following the concert, the event will continue with a fundraising event JSO Scores! A Black Eye Affair at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown, and it will celebrate Johnstown’s Hollywood and hockey history.
“This concert and after-party involve Johnstown treasures near and dear to my heart and the hearts of many others in this region – Johnstown hockey and some of the best live music anywhere,” said Craig Saylor, JSO board member and a minority owner of the Johnstown Tomahawks.
The post-concert party will be complete with stadium-themed hors d’oeuvres, games, movie and sports memorabilia, celebrity guests and live and silent auctions.
Entertainment will be provided by Open Mic Night performers.
“I think it’s going to be an epic night,” Blachly said.
The JSO’s annual fundraiser has taken several forms through the years, from the Opera Fest to more recent events featuring a circus and Venice-themed music as well as a Beatles tribute group.
While the theme changes year to year, the goal remains the same – to ensure a bright future for one of the longest performing professional symphonies in the country.
“The JSO musicians are poised like never before to offer first-rate entertainment for the wonderful people of this region,” said Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO.
“Our symphony orchestra, youth orchestra, adult and children’s choruses and other education and engagement endeavors, including free community and youth concerts, help make this area special. We count on the generosity of our local businesses and individuals to help keep the music playing for years to come.”
Concert tickets are $45 for premium seats and $40 for regular seats.
Tickets for both the concert and fundraising after-party are $100 or $60 for the after-party only.
For for information or to order tickets, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.jsoscores.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.