Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Drama Club will present “Who Poisoned His Meatball” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Guzzi Performing Arts Center, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Information: 814-536-8991.
Holiday classic
United High School Drama Club and music department will present “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, 10780 Route 56 Highway East, Armagh.
Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students, free for children 4 and younger.
Information: 814-446-5615, ext. 1264.
Beloved musical
Meyersdale Area High School will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 22 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the auditorium, 309 Industrial Park Road, Meyersdale.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Information: 814-634-8584.
It’s the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be on display through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Holiday open house
A Christmas open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dillweed Bed and Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown.
This year’s theme is “Star of Wonder.”
Admission is free.
Information: 814-446-6465 or www.dillweedinc.com.
Children’s choruses
Inclined to Sing and the Apprentice Choir, the children’s choruses of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, will present a fall concert at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakland United Methodist Church, 1504 Bedford St., Johnstown.
The concert will feature a variety of music about animals.
Tickets are available at the door.
Information: 814-535-6738.
Fancy fiddler
Fiddler and loop artist Georgia Rae will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
She will perform bluegrass and folk music and songs from popular recording artists.
Cost: $7 for members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Holiday rock
Ornament, an 11-piece rock orchestra specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
The band offers a full musical production, complete with a sound system and a light show, consisting of dozens of lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines and snow machines.
Tickets: $39, $36 and $32.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
Performance venue
The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Worldly presentation
St. Francis University’s World Drum and Dance Ensemble will present its annual winter concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the lounge at the JFK Student Center on the university’s Loretto campus.
Students, faculty, staff and community members will perform traditional drum and dance pieces from around the world, including West and Central Africa.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.francis.edu/wdd19.
Gallery event
Gallery on Gazebo will hold its Let’s Do Johnstown, the first of four architectural tours of downtown Johnstown, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The tour features John Dubnansky, the city’s economic and development director, historians, entrepreneurs and professionals.
Donation is $25.
Information: 814-539-4345 or give.cfalleghenies.org/letsdojohnstown.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through November at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
• Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through November.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner will be on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” are on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pen-and-ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Upcoming
Christmas celebration
The Hometown Christmas Parade and Light-Up Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in downtown Johnstown.
The parade will feature flying helium-filled balloons, along with closer-to-the-ground, cold-air balloons, high school marching bands, community groups, local organizations and Santa Claus as the final entry.
After coming up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the parade will turn left onto Clinton Street and make its way down Locust Street, allowing Santa to stop at Central Park, where he will turn on the lights and make Light-Up Night official.
Benefit party
The Christian Home’s ninth annual Christmas for Children basket party fundraiser will be held at noon Nov. 23 at Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Admission is $12 and includes 25 chances, lunch and treats.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
Information: 814-535-8775.
Holiday collection
An opening reception for the holiday exhibit “Home – a Place for Warmth, Comfort and Affection” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-539-4345.
