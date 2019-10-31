Artistic celebration
An opening reception for the artworks of Marianne Krizner will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Cambridge Building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Her work will be on display through January.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Ogre-sized fun
Mount Aloysius College Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Alumni Hall on the college campus in Cresson.
Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for children and seniors and free for Mount Aloysius College students/employees.
Information: 814-886-6684.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Benefit run
The eighth annual Morley’s Run, a 10-mile run or a 5-mile run/walk, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Westmont Grove, 1000 Edgehill Drive.
The course goes through Westmont and Stackhouse Park, proceeds to the Cambria City section of Johnstown and ends at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Registration is $30 for the 10-mile run and $20 for the 5-mile run/walk.
Proceeds benefit The Tribune-Democrat’s Newspapers in Education program.
Information: www.tribdemnie.com/morleysrun.
A whodunit evening
Off Pitt Street Theater Company, Bedford Arts Cooperative and the Helen B. Hughes Foundation of Democratic Women will host “Politics Can Be Murder!” an interactive murder- mystery fundraiser, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Locality Gallery, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford.
Cost: $30 per person, $50 per couple.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Benefit party
YWCA Greater Johnstown will host its annual basket party at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Therese’s social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
Doors open at noon.
YWCA Kuddle Korner Childcare and Preschool will collect tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, coffee filters, napkins, paper plates, anti-bacterial cleaning wipes and baby wipes. Those who bring one of those items will receive a ticket for a special basket.
Lunch will be provided.
Tickets are $10 with 25 chances.
Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 each.
Information: 814-536-3519.
Benefit event
“B” Strong – No One Fights Alone fundraiser will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the activity hall at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 411 Power St., Johnstown.
There will be a cornhole tournament, basket raffle and live entertainment.
Proceeds will benefit Brooklyn Balamuta, who has a rare childhood cancer.
Cost is a $20 donation.
Fall sounds
Greater Johnstown Community Chorus will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
The concert, “Music of the British Isles,” will feature Handel’s “Music Spread Thy Voice Around,” Irish folk songs such as “Molly Malone” and “O’Danny Boy” and Webber’s “Everything’s Alright.”
Donation: $10.
Library happenings
The following will be held at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Storytime sign-ups for children age 5 and younger will begin at 8 a.m. Monday.
• Tales with Tails will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Participants can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to an AKC Canine Good Citizen.
The program is for children ages 5 and older.
• Family Movie Night with a showing of “Aladdin” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Free popcorn will be provided.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Gallery events
The following events will be held at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown:
• A Look Back with Larry Rudel will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
He will speak on the downtown business district and downtown Jewish community.
Cost: Free.
• Zentangle with Gloria Vatavuk will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 13 and 20.
She will speak on the Zentangle method and teach participants how to create images by drawing structured patterns.
Cost: $50 for the series.
Information: 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Romantic musical
St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts will present “The Fantasticks” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 8, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the JFK Auditorium on the Loretto campus.
Dinner theater will be offered for both Nov. 9 shows.
Tickets are $30 and reservations are required by Saturday.
Show tickets are $5 for the general public and free for St. Francis University students, staff and faculty.
Information: www.francis.edu/fine-arts.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” are on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through November at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
• Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through November.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pen-and-ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Organ concert
Bryan Lohr will perform a concert on the 2,000-pipe Adam Stein organ at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
He will perform a program of traditional and contemporary organ music, including works by Bach, Vivaldi, Barber and Bish.
Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-536-7986 or www.GrandHalle.com.
