Laurel Arts’ annual Somerfest will be held Friday through Sunday on the grounds of Philip Dressler Center for the Arts, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset.
There will be musical entertainment, children’s activities, food, arts and crafts vendors and a car cruise.
The Somerset County Community Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday under the tent.
There will be free ice cream sundaes.
Information: 814-443-2433 or www.laurelarts.org.
Rock on
“Rock the Weekend” will be held Friday and Saturday at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave.
The Boomers will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, followed by Inside Out from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, Frick Brothers will play from noon to 2 p.m., That’s What She Said from 3 to 5 p.m., Stone Bridge from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Octane from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
There will be food trucks and a beer tent.
Information: 814-266-4331.
Bard in the park
William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” will be presented by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 24-27 in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
They are available in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org or at the gate.
Children’s production
Log Art Theatre Academy will present “Annie Jr.” at 6 p.m. Friday at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd., Johnstown.
The production features children who participated in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s summer theater camp.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Hilarious confusion
The farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner” will be presented at
2 and 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
School reunion
Bishop McCort Catholic High School will hold its all-school reunion Friday and Sunday.
A reunion picnic will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Arts Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
An alumni Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St. in downtown Johnstown.
A brunch will follow in the courtyard of Bishop McCort’s Bach Center, 25 Osborne St. in the 8th Ward section of Johnstown.
Brunch reservations: 814-248-3867.
Information: www.mccort.org.
Garden tour
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra auxiliary’s A Garden Walk will be held Saturday beginning at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Buses will leave at 10 and 11 a.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
Information: 814-535-6738.
Park happenings
• Path of the Flood van tour will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at the visitor center at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
• Heritage Hike: Inclines 6 to 10 Trail will be begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at the visitor center at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Evening on the Lake: Queen Victoria at 200 will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Clubhouse, St. Michael.
All programs are free but reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6170.
Wine about it
Explore the Mainline wine tour will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday beginning at Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson.
There will be free shuttle service.
Tickets: $30.
Information: 814-937-4993 or www.skurasolutions.com/explore-the-mainline.
Inspire change
Hometown Celebration will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature music and ministry.
Free lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
Information: 814-619-8257 or garyhalemissionary.com.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the
Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• A Night of Dance, featuring Middle Eastern performances, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
There is no fee to attend.
• The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: $10 for public, $7 for members.
• An Afternoon of Dance, featuring Forte Dance Center, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Church festival
St. Clement Roman Catholic Church’s annual parish festival and car cruise will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on the church grounds, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
A polka Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Rosie and the Jammers.
A roast beef dinner will be served starting at 11:30 a.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-4422.
Outdoor concerts
• Tree will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-446-6465.
• Lux & Company will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by Frank Filia & John Bagmato at 6 as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Penn Trafford Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
• Civic Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Concerts on the Green series at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission is free.
Lunch recital
Johnstown Brassworks will present a concert of classic,
jazz and pop music at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be taken.
Information: 814-536-7521.
Library happenings
The following events are happening at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Summer Quest Reading Program "A Universe of Stories" will run through Tuesday.
• Summer Feeding Program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 9 for children up to 18 years of age. No paperwork is required.
• Cheesy Sci-Fi Movie Mantinee will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Popcorn will be provided. Registration is suggested.
• “Battle for Another Tomorrow: Surgery & Anesthesia in the Civil War” will be presented at 6 p.m. Monday in the community room.
• Teen Open Mic Night will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday for students in grades 6 through 12. There is no fee to attend.
• Lego Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The club is for children 6 to 12 years old. There is no cost to attend.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Read all about it
The musical “Newsies” will be presented Tuesday through Aug. 3 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Family relationships
The comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” will be staged Tuesday through Aug. 4 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Play ball
Deb Winterscheidt, Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s director of development, will speak at 12:05 p.m. Thursday on Heritage Discovery Center’s upcoming exhibit “Johnstown’s Game: 75 Years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City” at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Holiday fun
“Christmas in July” Family Fun Day will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
There will be crafts, snacks and a holiday movie.
Cost: $10 per family.
Information: 814-472-3920.
