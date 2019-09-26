Local history
The drama “5/31/1889: The Flood” will be presented at 2 and 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Live theater
Off Pitt Street Productions will present its Halloween edition of “Atomic Radio – Live Performance Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Get together
Camp Harmony will hold its Harmony Fest from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the camp, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville.
The festival will feature demonstrations, children’s activities and games, vendors and a silent auction.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-798-5885 or www.campharmony.org.
This spud is for you
The 28th annual PotatoFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ebensburg.
Dauntless Volunteer Fire Company will host its 12th annual Wine Extravaganza at its station at 209 W. Sample St.
Admission is free for the festival and $10 for wine tasting.
Information: 814-472-8780 or www.potatofest.com.
Day at the park
A fundraiser for J.B. Schrock Playground will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the playground, 700 South St., Berlin.
The wellness-themed event will feature special presentations and demonstrations, a silent auction, food vendors, merchant vendors and door prizes.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.facebook.com/jbschrockplayground.
Fall festival
The 35th annual Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Information: (800) 452-2223 or www.7springs.com.
Dog day
The 14th annual Bandshell Bark will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Roxbury Park Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
There will be musical entertainment, food, refreshments and dog photo opportunities.
Cost: $15 per dog.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
Outdoor gathering
The fourth annual First Responder Outdoor Bash will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Park, 359 N. Main St., Carrolltown.
It will feature live and silent auctions, a basket raffle, music, games of chance, children’s activities and a buffet dinner.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $6 for children 10 to 17 and free for children 9 and younger.
Information: 814-242-1812.
Brews & Blues
The seventh annual Brews & Blues in the Valley will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johns-town.
There will be a variety of craft beers, microbrews, food and live blues music.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $15 for designated drivers.
Information: www.jaha.org.
Anniversary service
A fifth year homecoming celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Church, 200 Ohio St., Johnstown.
The event is open to the public.
Information: 814-283-5473.
Tickle the ivories
Pianist Henry Wong Doe will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets: $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
Information: www.johnstownmusic.org.
Rock ’n’ roll night
Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Tickets: $32, $36 and $39.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
Performance venue
Black Cat Moan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Rock on
As part of the Iron to Arts Concert Series, The SIX will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Center for Metal Arts, 106 Iron St., Johnstown.
The jam band features Rob James and Greg Joseph of The Clarks; Jim Donovan of the Sun King Warriors; and Dave Antolik, Dan Murphy and Chuck Olson.
Tickets are $15.
Information: www.bottleworks.org.
Seasonal gathering
The annual Harvest Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown.
The event will feature vendors, seasonal food and beverage sampling.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-446-6465 or www.dillweedinc.com.
Shutter bug
An opening reception for Johnstown Camera Club’s “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit will run through Oct. 25.
Information: www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
Rock ’n’ roll musical
“Million Dollar Quartet” will be presented Tuesday through Oct. 13 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Peanuts gang
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 4 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 101 Community College Way, Richland Township.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
Information: www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
Literary classic
“Of Mice and Men” will be staged Thursday through Oct. 12 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Family exhibit
“Sojourners, Allies & Builders,” featuring the sculptures and paintings by the Ed family, will be on display Friday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features the work of David Ed, Mark Ed, Donn Ed, Norman Ed and Rebecca Ed Sparks.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the
Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.