Music extravaganza
The AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., in downtown Johnstown.
The following is the schedule:
Friday: Elias Khouri, 2:30 p.m., Oilhouse; Jeff Perigo & Friends, 5:30 p.m., Oilhouse; Adler & Barath Blues Band, 9:30 p.m., Oilhouse; Davina & the Vagabonds, 3:30 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; Ghost Light, 7:30 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; Red Baraat, 11 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; Brownout, 5:30 p.m., main stage; and Cowboy Mouth, 9:30 p.m., main stage.
Saturday: Jeff Webb & the Delectable Sound, 2 p.m., Oilhouse; Essential Machine, 5:30 p.m., Oilhouse; The Plate Scrapers, 9:30 p.m., Oilhouse; Sue Foley Band, 3:30 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; National Park Radio, 7:30 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; Afro n’At, 11 p.m., Polacek Pavilion; Bill Kirchen, 1:30 p.m., main stage; Dale Watson, 5:30 p.m., main stage; and Gin Blossoms, 9:30 p.m., main stage.
Tickets are $23 for Friday, $35 for Saturday or $50 for a two-day festival pass.
Information: www.floodcitymusic.com.
AAABA exhibit
“Johnstown’s Game: 75 Years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City,” through August, third floor, Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St.
The exhibit tells the story of the AAABA tournament against the backdrop of changes in Johnstown from 1945 to today, featuring many all-time great players, managers and contributors.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission: $9 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $7 for children ages 3 to 18.
Read all about it
The musical “Newsies” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Family relationships
The comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” will be staged at 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Pulling power
The 19th annual Antique Tractor Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at Stoystown Lions Park, one-half mile east of Stoystown on Route 30.
Admission is free.
Information: www.facebook.com/stoystownlions.
Fundraising events
Hastings Volunteer Fire Company will host a basket auction from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the station, Fifth Avenue and Coleman Street.
Basket winners will be drawn at 10 p.m.
Acoustic Stew will play from 9 p.m. to midnight.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be a gun bash with the tent opening at noon.
Information: 814-525-8196.
Park happenings
• Path of the Flood van tour will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at the visitor center at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
• Evening on the Summit: Full Kilt will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site amphitheater, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
Programs are free but reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6170.
Just ducky
Duck Race and Family Fun Day to benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Kitchen will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The celebrity duck race will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Horner Street Bridge.
At 4:30 p.m., ducks will be dumped into the Stonycreek River behind the Food For Families building, 945 Franklin St.
Information: 814-593-7811 or 814-270-4111.
Outdoor dining
Gallery on Gazebo will host Sunday on the Square from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
There will be 11 area chefs preparing specialty food items.
There also will be musical entertainment and an art sale.
Admission is $10 per person.
Information: 814-593-4345.
Whimsical display
“Dorie’s Village,” featuring fiber art and handcrafted dolls from the late Dorothy “Dorie” Sheridan, will be on display Saturday through Aug. 23 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Outdoor concerts
• The Backyard Kings will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
• Krazy Kat Daddies will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by Last Soul Driver at 6 as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johns-town.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• East Winds Symphonic Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
• Civic Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Concerts on the Green series at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission is free.
Middle-age hilarity
The musical “Mid-Life2! #WhatDidIComeInHereFor?” will be presented Tuesday through Aug. 18 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Movie time
Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership will host Movies in the Park with a showing of “Bad News Bears” at dusk Sunday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
Admission: Free.
Ready to roll
Rock Run ATV Summer Blast will be held Thursday through Aug. 11 at Rock Run Recreation Area, 1228 St. Lawrence Road, Patton.
The event will feature demonstration rides, motor competitions, product vendors, live music, camping and trail riding.
Cost: $75.
Information: 814-674-6026 or www.rockrunrecreation.com.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through August at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through August.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through August.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through August.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johnstown Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
