Bacon bonanza
Richland Fire Department and Geistown Borough will hold its Fall’in Baconfest Friday and Saturday at Geistown fire station, 631 Lamberd Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday.
There will be food and craft vendors, beer tasting, live music and a bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
Information: 814-266-4331, ext. 314.
Movie time
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host Movies in the Park with a showing of “Rudy” at dusk Saturday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
Admission: Free.
Whimsical activity
Magical Fairy Day will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Children will make a fairy garden to place in the newly completed rooftop garden.
They also will have the opportunity to make fairy crafts to take home.
Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Information: 814-539-1889.
Great Scot(s)
The 61st Ligonier Highland Games, celebrating Scottish heritage, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Idlewild Park, Route 30, Ligonier.
Tickets for Saturday are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors ages 55 and older and $10 for youth ages 11-17.
Tickets for Sunday are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 11-17.
Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Parking is free.
Information: 814-931-4714 or www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
Dog day
The 14th annual Bandshell Bark will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Roxbury Park Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
There will be musical entertainment, food, refreshments and dog photo opportunities.
Cost: $15 per dog.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
Performance venue
• The Mike Mitchell Band will play bluegrass at 7 p.m. Friday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Special guest will be Striped Maple Hollow.
Tickets: $8 for VIP or student identification and $10 for general public.
• VOMA’s 10th anniversary Golden Oldies Show will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Music will be provided by Pittsburgh’s Belairs, Buddy Dee, That Oldies Band and The Renegades.
There will be a dinner with a cash bar.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Pollination presentation
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto in collaboration with Penguin Court and Brandywine Conservancy will present Monarchs, Milkweed and More from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum on the campus of St. Francis University.
The event will educate participants on various pollinators.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Outdoor concert
Jeff Webb & The Delectable Sound will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by Ole 97 at 5 at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johnstown, as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
Local history
The drama “5/31/1889: The Flood” will be presented Tuesday through Sept. 29 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 and 8 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through September.
A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through September.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through September.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
• Tai Chi class will be held at noon Wednesdays at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Family exhibit
“Sojourners, Allies & Builders,” featuring the sculptures and paintings by the Ed family, will be on display through Sept. 27 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features the work of David, Mark, Donn and Norman Ed and Rebecca Ed Sparks.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.