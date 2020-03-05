High school productions

Student actors and actresses from Bedford (right), Conemaugh Township (left), Rockwood Area (top) and Westmont Hilltop high schools will stage plays or musicals in the district's high school auditoriums.

School productions

The following plays or musicals will be performed on area high school stages:

• Bedford High School will present “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 330 E. John St., Bedford.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-623-4250, ext. 1219.

• Conemaugh Township High School will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13 and 14 in the auditorium, 300 W. Campus Ave., Davidsville.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door; information: our.show/guysanddollsatct.

• Rockwood Area High School will present “Cyrano de Burger Shack” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 437 Somerset Ave., Rockwood.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students; information: 814-443-1223.

• Westmont Hilltop High School will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-255-8726 or www.whsd.org.

At the movies

Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host screenings of “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Friday; “The Maltese Falcon” at 7 p.m. Saturday; and “Citizen Kane” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at www.statetheaterrevival.eventbrite.com.

Digital display

“Artists & Their Art & the People Behind the Scenes,” digitally painted photo manipulations by Zone Patcher, of East Conemaugh, will be on display Saturday through April 3 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.

An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A gallery talk is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Admission: Free.

Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.

Community togetherness

Community Connection Team will hold its Raise the Vibration event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.

Admission: Free.

Information: www.facebook.com/CCTJohnstown.

Let’s party

Party from the Past fundraiser to benefit Cambria County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.

Cost: $30 a person, $55 per couple.

Information: 814-472-6674 or 814-472-8814.

Gallery gathering

A poetry workshop will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.

Information: 814-539-4345.

Library happening

“The Lion King” will be shown at Family Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.

No registration is required.

