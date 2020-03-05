School productions
The following plays or musicals will be performed on area high school stages:
• Bedford High School will present “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 330 E. John St., Bedford.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-623-4250, ext. 1219.
• Conemaugh Township High School will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13 and 14 in the auditorium, 300 W. Campus Ave., Davidsville.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door; information: our.show/guysanddollsatct.
• Rockwood Area High School will present “Cyrano de Burger Shack” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 437 Somerset Ave., Rockwood.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students; information: 814-443-1223.
• Westmont Hilltop High School will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-255-8726 or www.whsd.org.
At the movies
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host screenings of “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Friday; “The Maltese Falcon” at 7 p.m. Saturday; and “Citizen Kane” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at www.statetheaterrevival.eventbrite.com.
Digital display
“Artists & Their Art & the People Behind the Scenes,” digitally painted photo manipulations by Zone Patcher, of East Conemaugh, will be on display Saturday through April 3 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A gallery talk is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Community togetherness
Community Connection Team will hold its Raise the Vibration event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.facebook.com/CCTJohnstown.
Let’s party
Party from the Past fundraiser to benefit Cambria County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.
Cost: $30 a person, $55 per couple.
Information: 814-472-6674 or 814-472-8814.
Gallery gathering
A poetry workshop will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Library happening
“The Lion King” will be shown at Family Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
No registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.