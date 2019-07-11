Cultural festival
The Third Avenue Arts Fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with an all-American picnic and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Flowers galore
The Garden Club of Johnstown will present its biennial flower show “Wandering the Garden Path” from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-495-5142.
Church reunion
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s 86th annual parish reunion will be held Friday through Sunday on the church grounds, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown Borough.
Hours for the reunion are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.stbenedictchurch.org.
Summer movie
Ebensburg Borough will host a free showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” at dusk Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.
The event is sponsored by Ebensburg Moose Lodge 681, and Dauntless Fire Company will provide popcorn.
In case of inclement weather, the movie will be moved into Dauntless Fire Company’s hall, 209 W. Sample St.
Lots of laughs
The Stone Bridge Players will present Ray Cooney’s farce “It Runs in the Family” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets: $22.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Hilarious confusion
The farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner” will be presented through July 21 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Park events
• Living History Day 2019 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
There will be children’s activities and games, guided tours of the Lemon House, demonstrations and storytelling.
There is no fee to attend.
• Evening on the Lake: Let’s Go to the South Fork will be offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club Clubhouse, St. Michael.
Those attending will learn where the idea for the club came about, the process for becoming a member and how club members spent their time in the Alleghenies at Lake Conemaugh.
The program is free but reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6170.
Community gathering
The Northern Cambria County Regional Heritage Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday along Philadelphia Avenue in downtown Northern Cambria.
The event will feature food and craft vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.facebook.com/ncheritagefest.
Magical adventure
Missoula Children’s Theatre company will present “Aladdin” at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Tickets: $8 in advance, $10 at the door.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
Movie time
Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership will host Movies in the Park with a showing of “The Lego Movie 2” at dusk Saturday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
Admission: Free.
Outdoor concerts
• Night Train will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown as part of the Concerts in the Park Series.
• The Irish Pretenders will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by Tree at 6 as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Delmont Area Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
• Satrycon will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Concerts on the Green series at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission is free.
Country gathering
The 45th annual Country Music Show headlined by Craig Morgan will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana County Fairgrounds at Mack Park.
Special guest will be The Andy Davis Band.
Cost: $27.
Information: 724-349-9114 or www.fop33.com.
Library happenings
The following events are happening at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Summer Quest Reading Program: A Universe of Stories will run through July 23.
• Summer Feeding Program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 9 for children up to 18 years of age. No paperwork is required.
• “Meet the Robinsons” will be shown at 1 p.m. Monday as part of Family Movie Afternoons. A free lunch will be offered from noon to 1 p.m.
• Lego Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The club is for children 6 to 12 years old. There is no cost to attend.
• “The Lego Movie: The Second Part” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of Family Movie Nights. Free popcorn will be provided.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Lunch recital
Classical guitarist Bruce Schettig will present a concert at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be taken.
Information: 814-536-7521.
Bard in the park
William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” will be staged by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19 and 20 and July 24 through 27 in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
They are available in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org or at the gate.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.