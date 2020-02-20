"Sex Please, We're Sixty"

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County's Log Art Theatre, including Sherri Rae and Paul D. Newman, will present "Sex Please, We're Sixty" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29 in the arts center's black box theater in Westmont.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Comical farce

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through 29 in the arts center’s black box theater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.

Tickets: $11 for members, $16 for nonmembers and $20 for opening night party.

Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.

Comedic performance

United High School will present “All’s Well in Roswell (Isn’t It)?” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, Route 56 Highway East, Armagh.

Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for students and free for children 4 and younger.

Information: 814-446-5615, ext. 1264.

Empowering women

The Community Connect Team will host a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

Tickets are $20.

Information: www.facebook.com/events/546212689320039

Whodunit presentation

Bedford County Players will present “Murder at the Café Noir” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.

Dinner-theater cost is $40.

Information: 814-623-7555.

Basket party

Greater Johnstown High School band will hold a basket party from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, 196 Westgate Drive, Johnstown.

Cost is $10 and includes a small lunch.

Legendary singer

A tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring Tom Sadge, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.

Tickets: $28, $32 and $36.

Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.

Performance venue

Open Mic cabaret will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

Admission: Free.

Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.

Gallery event

Amazing Architectural Tour  No. 2, the second of four architectural tours in downtown Johnstown, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.

Andy Fedore will lead the tour. He will be joined by John Dubnansky, the city’s economic development director.

Donation is $25.

Information: 814-539-4345.

Garden program

“Jump Start Your Garden – Winter Swing Basics” will be presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

Urban gardener Terry Smith will instruct the class.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.

Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Recommended for you