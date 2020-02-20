Comical farce
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through 29 in the arts center’s black box theater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Tickets: $11 for members, $16 for nonmembers and $20 for opening night party.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Comedic performance
United High School will present “All’s Well in Roswell (Isn’t It)?” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium, Route 56 Highway East, Armagh.
Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for students and free for children 4 and younger.
Information: 814-446-5615, ext. 1264.
Empowering women
The Community Connect Team will host a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $20.
Information: www.facebook.com/events/546212689320039.
Whodunit presentation
Bedford County Players will present “Murder at the Café Noir” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.
Dinner-theater cost is $40.
Information: 814-623-7555.
Basket party
Greater Johnstown High School band will hold a basket party from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, 196 Westgate Drive, Johnstown.
Cost is $10 and includes a small lunch.
Legendary singer
A tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring Tom Sadge, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Tickets: $28, $32 and $36.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
Performance venue
Open Mic cabaret will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Gallery event
Amazing Architectural Tour No. 2, the second of four architectural tours in downtown Johnstown, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Andy Fedore will lead the tour. He will be joined by John Dubnansky, the city’s economic development director.
Donation is $25.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Garden program
“Jump Start Your Garden – Winter Swing Basics” will be presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Urban gardener Terry Smith will instruct the class.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
