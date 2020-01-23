International dance
The Pittsburgh-based Tamburitzans will present “Symbols: Expressions of Culture” show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Richland Performing Arts Center, One Academic Ave., Richland Township.
Tickets: $20 and $25.
Information: 814-269-0300 or www.richlandpac.com.
Soup is on
Around the World in a Bowl: International Soup and Bread Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Cost: $20 for members, $23 for nonmembers.
Reservations: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Gobs galore
National Gob Day, sponsored by Forever Media, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
The event will feature area businesses, churches and organizations selling their gobs.
Information: 814-255-4186.
Icy festival
The 29th annual Ligonier Ice Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-238-4200 or www.ligonier.com.
Full color
“The Gift of Color,” en exhibition by Heather Davis, will be on display Saturday through Feb. 28 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. An artist talk will be held at 2 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Live theater
Off Pitt Street Productions will present its “Atomic Radio – A Science-Fiction Odyssey” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Musical anniversary
Dively’s Jam Night 20th anniversary will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday at Dively’s Tavern, 121 Derby St., Johnstown.
Information: 814-536-9707.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• A Blues Gathering with hosts Ian Jeffreys, Randy Penrod and Jack Martin will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
• Open Mic Cabaret will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations are requested.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Bridal showcase
Johnstown Bridal Showcase, sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $10 and available at The Tribune-Democrat office, 425 Locust St., or online at www.johnstownbridalshowcase.com.
Tickets will be available at the door.
