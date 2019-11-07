American folk music
John McEuen and the String Wizards will present “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
McEuen showcases his guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin talents by performing popular Nitty Gritty Dirt Band songs and telling the stories behind them.
Tickets: $42 for premium and $37 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Organ concert
Bryan Lohr will perform a concert on the 2,000-pipe Adam Stein organ at 7 p.m. Friday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
He will perform a program of traditional and contemporary organ music, including works by Bach, Vivaldi, Barber and Bish.
Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-536-7986 or www.GrandHalle.com.
Gallery events
The following events will be offered at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown:
• A screening of the movie “Goodfellas” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday.
There will be appetizers from Rizzo’s, of Windber, and an opportunity to bid on a photograph signed by the stars of the movie.
Cost is $35.
• Bob Jesconek will present a book talk and signing for his latest book “Thanksgiving at Glossers” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
Romantic musical
St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts will present “The Fantasticks” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the JFK Auditorium on the Loretto campus.
A dinner theater will be offered for both Nov. 9 shows.
Tickets are $30 and reservations are required.
Show tickets are $5 for general public and free for St. Francis University students, staff and faculty.
Information: www.francis.edu/fine-arts.
Regional book
A book sale and signing of “Salix – A Journey Well Traveled” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Salix Log Cabin, 1050 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
The book features historical facts and photographs on Salix.
Cost is $15. Proceeds benefit the Salix Community Club.
Information: 814-410-3343 or 814-497-4076.
Fun for all
Family Fun Day will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto on the
St. Francis University campus, Loretto.
There will be crafts, snacks and a themed movie.
Cost is $10 per family.
To register, call 814-472-3920 or email loretto@sama-art.org.
It’s the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be on display through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Live theater
Off Pitt Street Productions will present its “Atomic Radio – Live Performance Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Science-fiction stories will be presented.
Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Symphony concert
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present Made in Brahms-Town at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johns-town campus in Richland Township.
The performance will feature Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1” and selections from Italian operas by Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.
Tickets: $40 for regular, $45 for premium.
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Toys galore
Beginnings Inc. will host its Toy Bash at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Sons Main Event, 229 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
For a $12 donation, attendees will receive a chance to win between $100 and $500, gift cards, toys, tickets at area venues and baskets of presents.
Proceeds will benefit the Parents as Teachers program.
Information: 814-539-1919.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through November at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
• Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through November.
• Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through November.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Artistic celebration
The artworks of Marianne Krizner will be on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” are on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work,” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pen-and-ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Upcoming
Fancy fiddler
Fiddler and loop artist Georgia Rae will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
She will perform bluegrass and folk music and songs from popular recording artists.
Cost: $7 for members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Crime comedy
Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Drama Club will present “Who Poisoned His Meatball” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Guzzi Performing Arts Center, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Information: 814-536-8991.
Performance venue
The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245.
Commented
