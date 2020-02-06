Outdoor fun
Winter Blast! will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the main marina at Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Road, Patton.
There will be outdoor activities and demonstrations, educational stations and a 5K fun run/walk.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-674-1000, ext. 105, or princeprogramssp@pa.gov.
Book reading
Becky Young Miller will read from her new book “Transplanting Hope: Journey Through Pain, Addiction and the Miracle of a Rare Surgical Procedure” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford.
Books will be available for purchase for $20.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-310-1987.
Made in Johnstown
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present JSO Pops: Movies from Johnstown and Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The concert will feature the music from “All the Right Moves” and “Slap Shot.
Open Mic Night will showcase local talent of the Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band, Denise Baldwin, Dave DiStefano, Mary Jo Swank, Arlene Huth, Ava DiPasquale, Dany Vavrek, Amber Gobbel, Nick Tercek, Victoria Bechtold and Clara and Dana Cooper.
Concert tickets are $40 and $45.
Following the concert, JSO Scores! A Black Eye Affair will be held at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, games, movie and sports memorabilia, celebrity guests and live and silent auctions. Entertainment will be provided by Open Mic Night performers.
Tickets are $60 for the event or $100 for the concert and event.
Information: 814-269-7200 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Performance venue
Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Library happening
Teen Reading Lounge for students in grades six through 12 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 210, or pahumanities.org/TeenReadingLounge.
History lesson
Barbara Zaborowski will present “Underground Railroad” at 6 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Country tribute
Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Tickets: $39 for premium and $35 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
