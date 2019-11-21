Christmas celebration
The Hometown Christmas Parade and Light-Up Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Johnstown.
The parade will feature flying helium-filled balloons, along with closer-to-the-ground cold-air balloons, high school marching bands, community groups, local organizations and Santa Claus.
After coming up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the parade will turn left onto Clinton Street and make its way down Locust Street, allowing Santa to stop at Central Park, where he will turn on the lights and make Light-Up Night official.
Beloved musical
Meyersdale Area High School will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium, 309 Industrial Park Road, Meyersdale.
Tickets will be available at the door.
Information: 814-634-8584.
Live music
Mike Ferencak will perform during Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club, Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 5:30.
Pitt-Johnstown professors will serve as guest bartenders.
There is no cover charge.
Whimsical production
Students at Richland High School will present “The Old Man and the Old Moon” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Richland Performing Arts Center, One Academic Ave., Johnstown.
The musical tells the tale of an old man who must abandon his duties of filling up the moon with liquid light to cross the sea in search of his missing wife.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students and free for Richland Gold Card members.
Information: www.richlandpac.com.
’Tis the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be on display through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Matthew Fontana from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Benefit party
The Christian Home’s ninth annual Christmas for Children basket party fundraiser will be held at noon Saturday at Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Admission is $12 and includes 25 chances, lunch and treats.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
Information: 814-535-8775.
Holiday collection
An opening reception for the holiday exhibit “Home – a Place for Warmth, Comfort and Affection” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Brassy concert
Altoona Brass Collective will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown. The performance is part of the Johnstown Concert Series.
Tickets: $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
Information: www.johnstownmusic.org.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• Gina Furtado Project with Les Hunter Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the VOMA Folk and Bluegrass Series.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
• Open Mic Cabaret will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no admission.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Musical duo
Rusted Root frontman Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The concert is the third installment of the Iron to Arts Concert Series.
A cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.bottleworks.org.
Information: 814-535-2020.
Comedic performance
Comedian Jourdain Fisher will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the JFK Auditorium on the St. Francis University campus in Loretto. The performance is part of the SFU Concert Series.
Tickets: $10 for students and $20 for adults.
Information: 814-471-1182 or www.francis.edu/SFUConcertSeries.
Seasonal favorites
Walt & Jackie, featuring singers/songwriters Walt Churchey and Jackie Kopco, will present “Hometown Holidays” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Classic holiday and original songs will be presented.
Tickets: $20.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
• Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• A belly dance class will be offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner will be on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pen-and-ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.

Performance venue
A Blues Gathering featuring Scott Jeffreys Blues Band will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Light-up night
The 14th annual Roxbury Bandshell Christmas tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Roxbury Bandshell, 1430 Franklin St., Johnstown.
There will be Christmas caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will be on hand passing out treats.
Admission is free.
Fresh food
Produce to People will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Commented
