Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.