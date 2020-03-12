Editor’s note
Due to coronavirus concerns, check with venues before attending events.
Art reception
An opening reception for the 2020 Spring Juried Exhibition of Allied Artists of Johnstown will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, Main and Franklin streets, in downtown Johnstown.
The exhibit will be on display through April 4.
Admission: Free.
School performances
The following plays or musicals will be performed on area high school stages:
• Blacklick Valley High School will present “Krazy Kamp” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. March 22 in the auditorium, 555 Birch St., Nanty Glo. Tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for students.
• Conemaugh Township High School will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 300 W. Campus Ave., Davidsville.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door; information: our.show/guysanddollsatct.
• Greater Johnstown High School will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. March 22 in Cochran Auditorium, 222 Central Ave., Johns-town. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-533-5601.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Movie night
Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership will host screenings of “The Exorcist” at 7 p.m. Friday; “The Blair Witch Project” at 7 p.m. Saturday; and “Night of the Living Dead” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at www.statetheaterrevival.eventbrite.com.
Prom finery
The 14th annual Cinderella Project will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and March 21 at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., in the city’s Kernville section.
Admission: Free.
Information: 536-3519.
Benefit party
Camp PARC will hold a basket party Sunday at John Bracken Hall of the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1942 Kring St., Tire Hill.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m with drawings to begin at 2:15.
Admission is $10, and includes 25 tickets and a light lunch.
Information: www.campparc.org.
Soup’s on
Laurel Arts will host its third annual Soup ’er Bowl from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Laurel Arts Education & Dance Center, 601 Georgian Place, Somerset. Proceeds will benefit the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank.
Cost: $20.
Performance venue
The Renegades will perform an oldies show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP or student ID or $10 for general public.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Inspirational film
A screening of the movie “Overcomer” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Garrett United Methodist Church, Walker Street, Garrett.
Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison after he loses his basketball team and is challenged by the school’s principal to coach a new sport he doesn’t know or like.
Fellowship will follow the movie.
Admission: Free.
Library happenings
The following events will be held at the Cambria County, Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Service Dog Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the children’s department.
There will also be a service dog demonstration.
Registration is suggested.
• Lego Club for children ages 6 to 12 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the children’s department.
No registration is required.
• Creative Club for students in grades three through six will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Space is limited and registration is required.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Musical journey
From Galway to Broadway with Ciaran Sheehan and Friends will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The concert will present Broadway standards and traditional Irish tunes
Tickets: $39 for premium, $35 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Favorite tales
St. Francis University Department of Fine Arts will present “Story Theatre” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and March 20 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the JFK Student Center Auditorium on the Loretto campus.
The performance is based on stories from Grimm Brother’s collections as well as Aesop’s Fables.
Admission: $5.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through March.
Belly dancing classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday through March.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through March.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Colorful impact
“All Color/No Color,” featuring works from a variety of regional and local artists, will be on display through July 12 at Southern Alleghenies Museum at Bedford, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
The exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to experience different artistic techniques and mediums. Rooms are organized focusing on “all color” and a room with “no color” to showcase the impact of color.
Admission: Fee.
Information: 814-589-3020 or www.bedford@sama-art.org.
Digital display
“Artists & Their Art & the People Behind the Scenes,” digitally painted photo manipulations by Zone Patcher, will be on display through April 3 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Student masterpieces
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is continuing its tradition of celebrating area youth with “Artists of the 21st Century,” the museum’s annual student exhibition.
This year, over 300 student-created works will be exhibited through April 4 at SAMA-Loretto on the St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way, and through April 19 at SAMA-Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Colorful display
“Expressions of Color,” an exhibition by the late Donald M. Robinson, will be on display through March 20 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The show focuses on Robinson’s use of color throughout his photographic career.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.