There will be plenty to see and do this Labor Day weekend. The Cambria City Ethnic Festival kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday. On Saturday, the Log House Arts Festival begins at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and continues Sunday. Also on Saturday and continuing through Monday, family and community will be on tap at the Forest Hills Festival in St. Michael. On Sunday, the 128th annual American Legion County Fair, formerly the Cambria County Fair, begins and continues through Sept. 7 at the fairgrounds in Ebensburg.