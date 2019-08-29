Ethnic fest
The annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Friday through Sunday.
There will be ethnic foods, crafts and free performances by a variety of artists.
Locations include St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church pavilion, 411 Power St.; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 700 block of Chestnut Street; Ace’s on Chestnut Street; Alternative Community Resource Program, 10th Avenue; and Bottle Works and VOMA, Third Avenue.
Admission: Free.
Good news
The Fall Gospel Music Festival will be held Friday through Monday at Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-798-5885.
Get-together
The 31st annual Forest Hills Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.adamstwpfire.com.
Artsy celebration
The 49th Log House Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
All about kites
The Inclined Plane will host its Go Fly a Kite event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Inclined Plane flag mound in Westmont.
People are encouraged to come fly a kite or purchase a kit in the gift shop.
The Cambria County dairy princess will be on hand from noon to 1 p.m., providing a craft on the observation deck.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.www.facebook.com/JohnstownInclinedPlane.
All’s fair
• The 157th annual Indiana County Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
One price admission is $8.
Information: www.indianacountyfair.com.
• American Legion County Fair will be held Sunday through Sept. 7 at the fairgrounds, along old Route 219, one-half mile north of Ebensburg.
One-price admission is $8, which includes parking, rides and grandstand shows.
Information: www.cambriacofair.com.
Outdoor concert
The Hallmarks Polka Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
Information: www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
Good laugh
The comedy play “The Odd Couple” will be presented through Sept. 7 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Cruisin’ afternoon
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club will sponsor its 12th annual Cruisin’ the Flood City beginning at noon Saturday in downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Cultural experience
Croatian Fraternal Union of America Lodge 5 will host Tamburaski Sastav Ravnica at 5 p.m. Monday at Croatian Hall, 612 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $5.
Information: 814-241-8136.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown, Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Memorial exhibit
“Memories From the Memorial – Looking Back 2001-2011” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 7-8 in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The display includes several items that were part of the temporary memorial, including benches, flags and a portion of the original chainlink fence and tributes to the flight’s 40 passengers and crew members.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Baker documents the abandonment and destruction of the landscape and people of Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, from the ’80s and ’90s and the subsequent redevelopment of the area over the past 15 years.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Nature’s beauty
“Dandelions & Weeds & Things,” an exhibition by S. Scott Steberger, is on display through Saturday in the Wolf Kuhn Gallery at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
The exhibit features 40 painting and drawings that are inspired by the landscapes of Cambria County.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-886-4131 or 814-886-6327.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.