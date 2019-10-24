Live music
The Stone Bridge Blues Band will perform during Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club, Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 5:30.
Barry and Joyce Gallagher will serve as guest bartenders.
There is no cover charge.
Musical evening
The Sharptones will be the featured artist for the Coffee House series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Country performance
Cresson native Josh Gallagher will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the JFK Auditorium on the St. Francis University campus in Loretto. The performance is part of the SFU Concert Series.
Tickets: $10 for students and $20 for adults.
Information: 814-471-1182 or www.francis.edu/SFUConcertSeries.
Feel-good musical
Bedford County Players will present “Forever Plaid” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.
Dinner-theater cost is $40.
Information: 814-623-7555.
Ghosts and goblins
Halloween at the Johnstown Children’s Museum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event will feature safe, indoor trick-or-treating, games and crafts.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Cost: $3 for Johnstown Area Heritage Association members or $3 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-18.
Information: www.jaha.org.
Spooky night
Spirits of the Staple Bend Tunnel walking tour will be offered at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the Staple Bend Tunnel Trailhead in Mineral Point.
Cost is $2 and reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6150.
Classical musicians
The flute harp duo of Phoebe Robertson and Mia Venezia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown. The performance is part of the Johnstown Concert Series.
Tickets: $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
Information: www.johnstownmusic.org.
Fall event
Halloween ComicFest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bent Wookee Comix, 127 Fairfield Ave., Johnstown.
There will be free comics and gift certificate deals.
Costumes are welcome.
Information: 814-539-0085.
Scavenger hunt
The Great Johnstown Scavenger Hunt will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Casimir Cultural Center, 505 Power St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Teams will search the Greater Johnstown area for answers to clues.
Teams must be at least two members, but there is no limit.
Teams will need a digital camera.
Cost per team is $20 for the first two members and $5 for every other member.
Registration on the day of the event is $30 for the first two members.
Advanced registration is requested online at www.friendsofcambriacity.com.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• The Charlie Barath Blues Band featuring Jimmy Adler will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
• Open Mic Cabaret will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations requested.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Musical evening
The Bedford Arts Cooperative will host “Ramblin” Dan Stevens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Locality Gallery, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford.
He will perform a mix of traditional blues, early jazz, popular favorites and originals.
Admission: $10.
Information: 814-310-1987.
Frightful learning
Spooky Science with Dr. Matt will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Participants will explore scientific principles such as static electricity and density while using candy and Halloween characters.
Cost: $3 for Johnstown Area Heritage Association members or $3 with museum admission or $5 without museum admission.
Information: www.jaha.org.
Flexible comedy
Jonathan Burns, a Johns-town native and contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
His act will include juggling, comedy, contortion and sideshow stunts.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for children.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Rivers presentation
Kate Orff’s lecture and exhibition “Rivers as Ecological and Economic Engines” will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
A reception will be held at 5 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleoworks.org.
Lunch recital
IUP graduate student Madeline Hoover will perform a concert on the 3,000-pipe Skinner organ at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be accepted.
Ghostly tales
Eerie Evening Tours of the Wagner-Ritter House will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the house, 418 Broad St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Participants will learn about Halloween in the 1800s as they tour the historic home of the Wagner and Ritter families and hear Johnstown ghost stories.
Admission: $3.
Information: www.jaha.org.
Gallery event
Chalk Couture with Ellen Mostoller will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Participants will create a two-sided holiday sign.
Cost: $22.
Information: 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
Ogre-sized fun
Mount Aloysius College Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Alumni Hall on the college campus in Cresson.
Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for children and seniors and free for Mount Aloysius College students/employees.
Information: 814-886-6684.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Shutter bug
Johnstown Camera Club’s “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition will be on display through Friday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
