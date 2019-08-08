Summertime fun
The 29th annual Portage Area Summerfest will be held Friday through Sunday at Crichton McCormick Park, 100 Memorial Way.
Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.portageareasummerfest.com.
Courtroom drama
The Bedford County Players will present “12 Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Courtroom 1 at Bedford County Courthouse, 200 S. Juliana St.
Additional shows will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Tickets: $15.
Information: 814-623-7555.
Middle-age hilarity
The musical “Mid-Life2! #WhatDidIComeInHereFor?” will be presented through
Aug. 18 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 and 8 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Treasure trove
The 49th annual Antique & Vintage Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the streets of uptown Somerset.
There will be dealers displaying antiques, collectibles, primitives, farmhouse and vintage items.
An antique and classic car show will be held from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Somerset Trust Co., 151 W. Main St.
Admission: Free.
Community celebration
The 25th annual Shade-Central City Heritage Days will be held Saturday and Sunday at Shade-Central City Community Park off Chestnut Street in Central City.
There will be games, children’s activities, music, crafts, food and a sports competition.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.shadecentralcityheritagedays.com.
Ready to roll
Rock Run ATV Summer Blast will be held through Sunday at Rock Run Recreation Area, 1228 St. Lawrence Road, Patton.
The event will feature demonstration rides, motor competitions, product vendors, live music, camping and trail riding.
Cost: $75.
Information: 814-674-6026 or www.rockrunrecreation.com.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• “The Dancer, Within,” a one-act dramatic play written by Charles A. Taormina, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for the show only and $10 for dinner and the show.
• Psychic Medium Ryan Michael will present “Love, Time and Death – Spirits Talk” at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Advanced tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and are available by calling 814-418-5532.
Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Outdoor concerts
• Jill & Leah Acoustic will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
• Angela Easterling will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Big Fat Jazz will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
• Walt Churchey will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont, as part of the Concerts on the Green series.
Admission is free.
Gospel music
“A Love Story,” the 2019 Gospel Ensemble Reunion, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Church, 400 Pine St., Johnstown.
The gospel concert will be in honor of Malea Surrett-Britt.
Light refreshments will be served.
Library happenings
The following events are happening at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Tales with Tails will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Participants can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to an AKC Canine Good Citizen.
• Lego Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The club is for children 6 to 12 years old. There is no cost to attend.
• “Wonder Park” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of Family Movie Nights. Free popcorn will be provided.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Park events
• Path of the Flood Hike, Part III: Kernville and Hornerstown will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday beginning in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The program is free, but reservations are required.
• Evening on the Summit: What We’ve Learned About the Cottages will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House, St. Michael.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-886-6170.
Wine about it
Richland Community Days will kick off with a Jazz Up Your Wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday under the Somerset Trust Tent on Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
There will be wine sampling, hors d’oeuvres and cigars.
Jazz in Your Face will play from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $25.
Information: 814-659-8873.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through the end of August at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through the end of August.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through the end of August.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through the end of August.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners’ class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Whimsical display
“Dorie’s Village,” featuring fiber art and handcrafted dolls by the late Dorothy “Dorie” Sheridan, will be on display through Aug. 23 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Memorial exhibit
“Memories From the Memorial – Looking Back 2001-2011” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18, Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8 in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
The display includes several items that were part of the temporary memorial.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Baker documents the abandonment and destruction of the landscape and people of Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, from the ’80s and ’90s and the subsequent redevelopment of the area over the past 15 years.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
The temporary exhibit “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
