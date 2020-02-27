Live music
Jeff Webb will perform during Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club, Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 5:30.
There is no cover charge.
Comical farce
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the arts center’s black box theater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Tickets: $11 for members, $16 for nonmembers and $20 for opening night party.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Vocal performance
As part of a coffeehouse series, Walt Churchey and Jackie Kopco will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
History lesson
The African-American Heritage Society, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the history department at Pitt-Johnstown will host an African-American History Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johns-town.
The purpose is to gather materials to document and tell Johnstown’s African-American history.
At 1 p.m., Alonna J. Carter, a member of the African American Historical and Genealogical Society and the National Council of Public History, will make a presentation on genealogical research.
Information: 814-285-6331 or 814-539-1889, ext. 314.
Wedding event
A wedding resale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
There will be gently used and new wedding decor available for purchase.
Admission is free.
Information: 814-659-8873.
Leap Day
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host its Leap Into Leap Day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Johnstown Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
There will be activities, crafts and snacks and a presentation on the science behind Leap Day.
Cost: $3 for members, $5 for general public.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Pub crawl
You in the Flood City will hold its Mardi Gras Crawl bar tour Saturday in downtown Johnstown.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. at The Freight Station, 20 Matthew St., Johnstown.
Participating venues include The Freight Station, Rocky’s Tavern, Lucy’s Place, Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Press Bistro, Balance Restaurant, Jeremy’s Lounge, Fetz’s Sports Pub and the Stadium Pub & Grill.
Cost is $10 per person.
Rock concert
The Clarks will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Tickets are $23 and available at the door.
Information: www.clarksonline.com.
Live theater
Off Pitt Street Productions will present its “Atomic Radio – Leap Year Fantasy Edition” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Performance venue
A Blues Gathering featuring Midnight Graffiti with special guest Stone Bridge Blues Band will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP and student id identification and $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Gallery gathering
A poetry workshop will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The six-week workshop will explore poetry reading, writing and appreciation.
Beverages will be served.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Acrobatic troupe
The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The show combines acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques to construct a performance of skill and beauty.
Tickets: $42 for premium, $37 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
