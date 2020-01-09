Winter concert
Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its winter concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Featured works include music from “Hamilton,” Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Aida” and “Danzon No. 2” by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez.
In addition, the JSYO string and brass quartets will perform.
Tickets are $7 per person and will be available at the door.
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Skating spectacular
Disney on Ice will present “Worlds of Enchantment” at 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The show will whisk audiences, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, away on a captivating and whirlwind adventures to four magical locations from “The Little Mermaid,” Frozen,” “Cars” and “Toy Story 3.”
Tickets: $15 to $62.
Information: 814-536-5156 or www.warmemorialarena.com.
Performance venue
In the Dark Sessions will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event will feature several local artists performing their original hip-hop and rhythm and blues songs.
Admission: $8 for general admission, $5 with student identification.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Piano lessons
Eight-week piano classes taught by Laura Williamson will be offered at Piano for Pleasure at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown.
Classes are:
• Introduction to Piano from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday through March 4.
• Early Elementary from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday through March 5.
• Elementary Interlude: Slow and Steady! from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday through March 3.
• Late Elementary Plus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday through March 5.
• Intermediate I from noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday through March 3.
• Intermediate II from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday through March 4.
Cost is $180 for the eight-week class and includes materials.
For scheduling, contact Williamson at 814-410-6144 or visit www.lbwpiano.com.
Let’s paint
A painting party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Participants can paint either on a wood pallet or an antique window.
There will be several designs to choose from.
All materials will be provided.
Cost is $45 per person.
Registration is required by calling 814-310-1987.
Rock on
“Rockin’ with Mark Del Costello” is on display through Jan. 18 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, Loretto.
The exhibition features selections of rock posters from the 1960s to the 1990s from the Mark Del Costello Collection.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner is on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
