Benefit concert
Donnie Iris and The Cruisers will headline the Highlands Health free medical clinic’s annual benefit concert Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Pittsburgh band Cracked Voices will open the show, featuring lead singer David Straight.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.
Information: www.johnstownfreemedicalclinic.com.
Book sale
Summer splash book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
All books will be reduced from regular bookstore prices.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 220.
All’s fair
The 119th annual Somerset County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
One-price admission is $10 and includes mechanical rides and grandstand attractions.
Parking is $2.
Information: www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
• The 157th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Friday through Aug. 31 at the fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
One price admission is $8.
Information: www.indianacountyfair.com.
Wine fest
Seven Springs Mountain Resort will host its annual wine festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion.
Tickets are $35 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday at the door.
Information: 888-718-4253 or www.7springs.com/events/wine-festival.
Musical evening
Rodney Eatman will be the featured artist for the Coffee House series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Outdoor concerts
Tyne & the Fastlyne will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St. Ebensburg, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
• Felix & The Hurricanes will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by Van Waylon at 6 at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johnstown, as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Somerset County Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand, Ligonier, as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
Gallery events
The following will be held at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, in down-
town Johnstown:
• Healing with Teas will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Omelia Timmons will speak on natural remedies she learned from her family in Puerto Rico for relieving common ailments.
Cost is $5 at the door.
• Tai Chi and Tea, the first of a six-week series, will be held at noon Wednesday.
The program is dedicated to the mind, body and community.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Rock on
“Oldies All Day” will be held Saturday at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave.
Jerry Carnicella & the White Shadow Band will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Tom Katz at 4 and Jeff Webb & the Delectable Sound at 7.
There will be food trucks and a beer tent.
Information: 814-266-4331.
Groovy tunes
Back to the Garden 1969 – The Woodstock Experience will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
Tickets: $31, $35, $38.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
Performance venue
A Blues Gathering will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Park happening
Evening on the Summit: Simple Gifts will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
Admission: $2.
Information: 814-886-6150.
Good laugh
The comedy “The Odd Couple” will be presented Thursday through Sept. 7 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through August at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through August.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through August.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through August.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johnstown Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown, on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Memorial exhibit
“Memories From the Memorial – Looking Back 2001-2011” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug, 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8 in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
The display includes several items that were part of the temporary memorial.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm.
Whimsical display
“Dorie’s Village,” featuring fiber art and handcrafted dolls from the late Dorothy “Dorie” Sheridan, will be on display through Friday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, on the campus of St. Francis University.
She documents the abandonment and destruction of the landscape and people of Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, from the ’80s and ’90s and the subsequent redevelopment of the area over the past 15 years.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Nature’s beauty
“Dandelions & Weeds & Things,” an exhibition by S. Scott Steberger, is on display through August in the Wolf Kuhn Gallery at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
The exhibit features 40 painting and drawings that are inspired by the landscapes of Cambria County.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-886-4131 or 814-886-6327.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
