Wine festival
The seventh annual Sandyvale Wine Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The festival will feature 16 Pennsylvania wineries that will offer tastings of their wines.
More than 25 vendors will sell a variety of items such as purses, candles, jewelry, paintings, antiques, home decor and sweet treats.
Weather permitting, tethered hot air balloon rides will be available.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Kenny Blake and Scott Jeffreys.
The first 500 attendees will receive a free wine bag.
Tickets: $30 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10 at the door. Photo ID must be presented at the gate.
Information: www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org/wine-festival.
All’s fair
The 128th annual American Legion County Fair, formerly the Cambria County Fair, will continue through Saturday at the fairgrounds, along old Route 219, one-half mile north of Ebensburg.
For children ages 3 to 8, the Power Wheels demo derby will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. There is a $3 entry fee.
A large car demo derby will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.
A Night of Fire & Destruction is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
Rides will open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
One-price admission is $8, which includes parking, rides and grandstand shows.
Information: www.cambriacofair.com.
Good laughs
The comedy play “The Odd Couple” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Super cruise
The 11th annual Johnstown Super Cruise Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.
The show will feature antiques, classics, turners, rat rods, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles.
The first 200 registered vehicle owners will receive a dash plaque.
The car cruise will include musical entertainment by Three of Hearts, and a K-9 demonstration.
There also will be a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Proceeds benefit Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364.
Admission: $5 for registration, spectators are free.
Information: 814-242-1792 or 814-241-9506.
Art opening
“Sojourners, Allies & Builders,” featuring the sculptures and paintings by the Ed family, will be on display Friday through Sept. 27 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features the works of David, Mark, Donn and Norman Ed and Rebecca Ed Sparks.
The show will include a diverse collection of sculptures, paintings, mixed media and photography.
An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday with a gallery talk to be presented at 2 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Benefit party
A basket bonanza to benefit the Johnstown Children’s Museum will be held Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors open at noon with the drawings to begin at 2 p.m.
Food and a cash bar will be available.
Admission is free. Sheets of 25 chances are $5.
Benefit dinner
Laurel Highlands Young Marines will host a fundraiser spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at East Taylor Fire Department, 403 Donruth Lane, Johnstown.
There will be a basket raffle and 50/50.
Cost: $10.
Information: 717-598-3112.
Oldies music
The Vogues will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the JFK Auditorium on the St. Francis University campus, in Loretto, as part of the SFU Concert Series.
Tickets: $10 for students and $20 for adults.
Information: www.francis.edu/SFUConcertSeries.
Outdoor concert
Slagle Rock & Sue will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday followed by Black Cat Moan at 6 at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johnstown, as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through September.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through September.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through September.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johnstown Senior Center, 500 Main St., Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown, Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Memorial exhibit
“Memories From the Memorial – Looking Back 2001-2011” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm.
