Concert event
A Sunday Fire, Send Request, Too Soon Jokes, DIVE and Flechette will perform Saturday at the Westmont Grove, 1000 Edgehill Drive, Johnstown.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $5 in advance, $7 at the door.
Information: www.facebook.com/events/2336867749897108.
Until next time
Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership will sponsor its Last Lights celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Central Park in downtown Johns-town to close the holiday season.
At 7 p.m., a minute of a new song will play as a tease for the 2020 Christmas season.
The coffee hut will be open.
Information: www.discoverjohnstown.org.
Art of food
Yum ART will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature Phoenix Tavern’s chicken balls and shredded beef sandwiches.
Dine in or take out will be available.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Skating spectacular
Disney on Ice will present “Worlds of Enchantment” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 10; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11; and 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The show will whisk audiences, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, away on a captivating and whirlwind adventure to four magical locations from “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen,” “Cars” and “Toy Story 3.”
Tickets: $15 to $62.
Information: 814-536-5156 or www.warmemorialarena.com.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment, or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Piano lessons
Eight-week piano classes taught by Laura Williamson will be offered at Piano for Pleasure at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown.
Classes are:
• Introduction to Piano from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 15 through March 4.
• Early Elementary from noon to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 16 through March 5.
• Elementary Interlude: Slow and Steady! from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 14 through March 3.
• Late Elementary Plus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 through March 5.
• Intermediate I from noon to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 14 through March 3.
• Intermediate II from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 15 through March 4.
The cost is $180 for the eight-week class and includes materials.
Register by Monday to save $5.
For scheduling, contact Williamson at 410-6144 or visit www.lbwpiano.com.
