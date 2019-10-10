Park happening
The grand re-opening of the Summit Level Visitor Center will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
The event will feature guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and music.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-886-6150.
Historic festival
The 60th annual Fort Ligonier Days will be held Friday through Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
The event will feature a parade, a 5K race, more than 200 craft booths at five locations, over 30 food booths, free musical entertainment, fireworks and wine tasting.
Information: www.fortligonierdays.com.
Rock ’n’ roll musical
“Million Dollar Quartet” will be staged at 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Literary classic
“Of Mice and Men” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Tickets: $15, $19 and $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Fall fest
The 35th annual Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Information: (800) 452-2223 or www.7springs.com.
You’ve got a friend
Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O. Davis will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The show re-creates the sound and energy of the 1970s King concert.
The audience will be transported to the iconic image of King’s multi-million dollar selling album of 1971.
Tickets: $42 for premium, $37 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Performance venue
That Oldies Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts,
307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Lunch recital
Pianist Devon Haselrig and singer Darlene Herndon Seals will present a concert of spiritual music at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be accepted.
Library happenings
The following events will be held at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Batty Saturday will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Bat expert Jerry Schneider will present Wonderful World of Bats.
The program is for children ages 6 to 18.
• “The Lego Batman Movie” will be shown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to celebrate Batman’s birthday.
• Nutrition Links will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will learn about eating better for less. Registration is required.
Information: 814-535-5131, ext. 205.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through October at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
A belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through October.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Hula hoop fitness workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 23 at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
No experience necessary.
To register: 814-691-0693.
Shutter bug
Johnstown Camera Club’s “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition will be on display through Oct. 25 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
