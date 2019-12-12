Moxham Christmas
Christmas at Russell House 2019 will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
This year’s theme, “Christmas X Twenty,” will feature 20 trees decorated with handcrafted ornaments.
Other festivities include musical entertainment, visits with Santa, a train display and sleigh rides through Moxham provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides for a small fee.
There will be refreshments, treats for children, a Kids’ Craft Corner, basket auction, baked goods sale, poinsettias and a marketplace.
Cost: Free.
Winter wonders
The annual Portage WinterFest will be held Friday through Sunday at various sites in the borough.
Activities will kick off with music at 6 p.m. Friday with a tree-lighting ceremony at Mini Park on Main Street.
The highlight of Saturday’s activities will be a parade at 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, a holiday concert will be presented at Portage Area High School.
Information: www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
Christmas train ride
Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership will hold its Christmas Express @ Central Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Passengers will load at the gazebo on Gazebo Place.
The train ride will be around the central business district of downtown Johnstown.
Tickets: $2 for adults, $1 for children.
Live nativity
Conemaugh Township Area Ministries will present a live nativity from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Davidsville.
There will be seven interactive scenes.
There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.
Christmas hilarity
Off Pitt Street’s Family Christmas Show “ ’Twas the Opening Night Before Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.
Information: 814-310-1987.
Library happenings
The following will be held at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Holiday Craft Make ’n’ Take will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be able to make holiday crafts. No registration is required.
• Santa will visit at 6 p.m. Monday. There will be a Santa story, crafts and snacks. Registration is required.
• A presentation on Charles Dickens will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the community room. It will cover how Dickens’ Christmas stories changed our holiday celebrations and attitudes toward charity.
• “Toy Story 4” will be shown at Family Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
All aboard
The Christmas train display will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and Dec. 24, 26, 29 and Jan. 1 in the community room of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township.
The 16-by-24 foot layout includes a mid-20th century American town, an Alpine village, Santa’s village, amusement park and several other small features.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
‘Tis the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be held through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Matthew Fontana from 2 to 4 p.m.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Performance venue
Divas of December will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event will feature the music of Terri O’Leary, Jill and Leah, Ruschelle Dillon, Natalie Kurchak and Rachel Allen.
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Holiday tours
Holiday Candlelight Tours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, 1386 U.S. Route 30, Laughlintown.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are required for groups of 10 or more.
Information: 724-238-6818 or www.compassinn.org.
Christmas music
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “The Joys of Christmas!” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The program includes a variety of music from familiar holiday favorites, an audience sing-a-long and Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus.
Tickets: $40 and $45.
Information: 814-269-7200 or online at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Inclined Christmas
The ninth annual Christmas Over the City will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gift shop at the Inclined Plane, 711 Edgehill Drive, Johnstown.
There will be photos with Santa, holiday treats and free rides on the Inclined Plane with a paying adult.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-1816 or www.inclindedplane.org.
Ethnic cooking
Kids’ Cultural Cooking: India will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Participants will explore the culture and customs of India with guest chef Manisha Nigam, and make and sample an Indian dish featuring chickpeas and potatoes.
Cost: $8 for JAHA members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Holiday concerts
The following holiday concerts will be held at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township:
• River City Brass Band will present “Christmas Brasstacular” at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $28 for premium, $25 for regular.
• Jim Brickman will present “A Christmas Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets: $49 for premium, $45 for regular.
Information: 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
On Broadway
Best Day Ever – A Broadway Review with Broadway Star Gavin Lee will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday at Richland Performing Arts Center, One Academic Ave., Johnstown.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.
Information: www.richlandpac.com.
Christmas show
A SongWorks Christmas will be held Sunday at The Grand Halle, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7.
Admission is $20 for the dinner and performance and tickets must be purchased in advance, or $10 for performance-only tickets that can be purchased online or at the door.
Information: 814-536-7986 or www.GrandHalle.com.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through December at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through December.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through December.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Rock on
“Rockin’ with Mark Del Costello” is on display through Jan. 18 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, Loretto.
The exhibition features selections of rock posters from the 1960s to the 1990s from the Mark Del Costello Collection.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
